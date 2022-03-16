Jamaica among destinations for Dominican airline

NEW Dominican airline Arajet will begin operations in May with Jamaica being among the first destinations.

Flying out of the Dominican Republic's Las Américas International Airport (AILA), Arajet will also be flying to Costa Rica, Colombia and some other Caribbean islands with its first aircraft name Pico Duarte.

No information was given when flights to Jamaica will start with the details currently being worked out. Starting in June, more aircraft will be incorporated and the opening of new destinations.

It is expected that flights to the United States will begin in the second half of the year. The airline was launched recently during a ceremony at AILA led by the Dom Rep's president, Luis Abinader, who waved the Dominican flag from the plane and symbolically received the airline's first air ticket.

The president affirmed that Arajet would be able to count on the support of his Government since, through the new national airline, it will be possible to encourage new markets and multiply the arrival of tourists to the country.

He pointed to the importance of Dominicans residing abroad being able to travel to see their relatives with low prices. For his part Víctor Pacheco Méndez, president of the Arajet's board of directors, thanked his country's President Abinader for his support and that of the other authorities.

According to him, “without such support, it would be impossible to materialise the dream of having a national airline in the Dominican Republic that manages to connect the Dominican diaspora with the country with flights at low prices.” Over the next five years, the airline will generate more than 4,000 jobs directly and about 40,000 indirectly and expects to transport about seven million passengers a year, with a total of 43 air routes, of which 24 new ones are projected.

To meet that goal, Arajet and the Boeing Company announced that the new airline had ordered 20 737 MAX aircraft, specifically the high-capacity 737-8-200 model, to expand affordable travel options in the Americas. The airline also has options to purchase an additional 15 737 MAX jets that, along with existing lease agreements, could bring the airline's new fuel-efficient fleet to 40 aircraft.

“Being allies of Boeing and hand in hand with investors such as Griffin and Bain Capital, gives us the guarantee of operational success that we need to be able to provide Dominicans with flights at affordable prices that connect the country with the main destinations of the American continent,” explained Méndez.

Meanwhile, Landon Loomis, vice-president of Latin America and the Caribbean of the Boeing Company, said that “the 737 MAX is a perfect fit for Arajet, and it is an honour to welcome this new and exciting operator to the Boeing family.“Flying a dedicated fleet of 737 MAXs will allow Arajet to save on fuel, maintenance and operations costs, and pass those savings on to its customers,” Loomis added.

On his side, the Minister of Tourism David Collado highlighted the extraordinary impact that Arajet will have to benefit tourism in the country.