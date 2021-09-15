Jamaica gets more airlift out of Canada for winter tourist season

Jamaica is getting more airlift for the upcoming winter tourist season, which starts in December, as Canadian low-cost carrier Swoop has announced new non-stop service between Toronto's Pearson International Airport and Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport.

The new service to Jamaica will operate twice weekly, beginning December 8, 2021. To commemorate the new service , the carrier is offering a limited quantity of introductory one-way fares between Kingston and Toronto starting from as low as CAD $129 plus.

Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline, whose unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Commenting on the new service, head of commercial & finance at Swoop, Bert van der Stege says, “We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in Jamaica with the introduction of service to Kingston to connect friends and families this holiday season and year ahead. Our travellers have embraced our always affordable flights to Jamaica and we look forward to building on our success in the region with our new non-stop service connecting Toronto and Kingston.”

On the weekend, the carrier resumed service between Toronto Pearson International Airport and the Sangster International Airport in Jamaica's second city. Swoop's return to Montego Bay marks the beginning of the airline's restoration of its international network, with flights to the US and Mexico set to resume through the fall.

The move is being hailed by Shane Munroe, CEO of MBJ Airport, operators of the Sangster International Airport. “The return of Swoop to MBJ is a welcome one and we are elated at Swoop's commitment to ensure that passengers from our second largest market, Canada, and specifically the province of Ontario, have a low-cost option when visiting Jamaica to see family and friends or those who wish to vacation on our beautiful island. We continue to prioritise the health and safety of our citizens and visitors in keeping with our mission of providing a 'Safety-Assured' environment welcoming travellers safely to our island of Jamaica.”

Angella Bennett, regional director, Canada at the Jamaica Tourist Board commented,”the Jamaica Tourist Board is thrilled to see Swoop returning to the destination with the resumption of its Montego Bay flight this month, in addition to the exciting launch of the airline's new Kingston service this December.”

She said, “Swoop is an important airline partner for us in the Ontario market and we truly value their continued support and confidence in the destination. Whether you're looking for sun and sand or a cultural city escape, Jamaica is ready to welcome customers for a safe and seamless getaway this fall and winter season.”