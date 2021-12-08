Jamaica Producers new year capital distribution to top $280 million

JAMAICA Producers Group Limited will in January 2022 distribute to shareholders $280.54 million in interim dividends.

The company, whose operating segments are logistics and infrastructure and food and drink, is maintaining the unbroken payout tradition despite the second year of reduced revenues due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This week, the company declared that an interim capital distribution of $0.25 per share unit be paid to all shareholders on record as at the close of business on December 20, 2021. The ex-dividend date is December 17, 2021 and the date of payment is January 20, 2022.

The company has 1,122,144,036 shares outstanding.

Interim capital distribution announced at year end 2020 was $0.20 per share unit paid on January 15, 2021.

Interim capital distribution announced in December 2019 was $0.15 per share unit paid to all shareholders on January 17, 2020.

Year to date, Jamaica Producers reported profits of $2.3 billion for the nine months ended October 30, 2021. Year-to-date profit attributable to shareholders was $1.1 billion. The company topped 2020 by 21 per cent relative to the prior year and exceeded the 2019 revenues by 17 per cent.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, JP earned consolidated revenues of $21.0 billion. Revenues were down 2 per cent, primarily due to the impact of the pandemic across operations. The consolidated net profits of the group for 2020 were $3.7 billion of which net profit attributable to shareholders was $2.2 billion, an increase of 80 per cent over the prior year.

Pre-pandemic performance, reported for the 2019 period, reflected consolidated revenues of $21.5 billion and net profits of $2.7 billion. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the group for 2019 was $1.2 billion, an increase of 48 per cent over the prior year.

JP's food and drink operation comprises subsidiaries engaged in farming, food processing,and distribution and retail of food and drink,with production facilities in Europe and the Caribbean plus a distribution centre in the United States.

Their product range includes specialty food and drink, fresh juices, tropical snacks, freshly prepared and frozen food, fresh fruit and Caribbean rum-based confectionery and baked goods.

The group's logistics businesses, operating in Europe and the Caribbean, handle a wide range of cargo types and service a number of origin and destination markets. Services provided range from freight forwarding to stevedoring, terminal operations, warehousing, cold storage and logistics.