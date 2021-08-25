Jamaica Producers ships set sail as demand for bulk shipping rises

Jamaica Producers Group (JP) says that demand for shipping is on the rise with Caribbean manufacturers and exporters showing appreciation for the presence of a shipping service dedicated to the region.

Jeffrey Hall, Group chief executive officer (CEO) of Jamaica Producers Group, told the Jamaica Observer, “JP's shipping and logistics services are dedicated to the Caribbean region. Our shipping line, freight forwarding operations, logistics facilities, and port terminal at Kingston Wharves are all dedicated to the Caribbean trade. Our customers understand this and at this time of crisis it presents opportunities for us.”

He added, “As manufacturers ourselves, all of JP's logistics operations are sensitive to the impact of freight rates and service levels in logistics at this time.” During the second quarter ended July 3, 2021, JP's subsidiary Kingston Wharves benefited from growing volumes of bulk and break bulk cargo and automotive shipments to Jamaica and the region. The company is also seeing new opportunities in the wider Americas.

Hall outlined that, “ The shipping crisis means that container capacity that is not dedicated to the region may also be redeployed elsewhere. We are seeing opportunities to facilitate customers who want to use our services to source regionally within the Americas.” He said the company's shipping line and freight-forwarding operations also offer opportunities for palletised cargo and break bulk cargo and this is proving to be “a valuable service to customers right now”. As a result of a spike in overall demand for international shipping (relative to the comparable period in 2020, which was severely affected by COVID-19-related lockdowns), the company's UK-based shipping line and freight forwarding businesses both contributed to the improved profitability for JP.

During the second quarter, JP completed the acquisition of a 50 per cent interest in Geest Line Limited, a company which has been in business for over 60 years and operates a fleet of ships that move refrigerated cargo, as well as industrial and consumer goods and vehicles between the Caribbean, South America, and Europe.

The business is headquartered in Portsmouth, England. Sealines Holding NV, a member of the Seatrade Group and a worldwide leader in reefer vessel shipping services, holds the remaining 50 per cent interest in Geest.

Management stated that the Geest business is part of JP's strategy of acquiring, building, and integrating a network of logistics enterprises serving the Caribbean. The company, it noted, made a positive contribution to the performance of the group during the quarter under the JP Logistics and Infrastructure Division, which accounts for the major share of the group's net assets and, in turn, its profits.

Hall told the Business Observer, “The shipping crisis means that containerised cargo from Asia are facing high freight costs. In some cases the crisis has led to challenges with availability of containers and slots on ships.” JP has been able to tap opportunities arising from the Asian crises.

The shipping and logistics division generated 2021 year-to-date profit before finance cost and taxation of $1.7 billion, a 31 per cent increase over the prior year. Divisional revenues of $4.6 billion were up 22 per cent over the prior year. For the 13-week period ended July 3, 2021 (the second quarter), JP earned consolidated net profits of $774 million, more than double the profit earned in the comparable period in 2020. JP's second quarter revenues of $5.9 billion were up 36 per cent over the prior year, and net profit attributable to shareholders was up 178 per cent to $353 million.