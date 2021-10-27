Jamaica's fine, flavoured cocoa finds new markets in Netherlands, Italy, Japan

Jamaica's cocoa is still in high demand with new markets – The Netherlands, Italy and Japan – added since 2020.

This according to the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA), indicated that Jamaica was previously only exporting cocoa beans to Switzerland, France, Canada, England, Germany, and the USA.

Leroy Grey, senior director of Cocoa & Spices Division at JACRA, told the Jamaica Observer that Jamaica exports in the region of US$400,000 annually.

Jamaica's cocoa crops are reaped from October through to September the following year. For crop year 2018-2019, 149,0450 kilogrammes of cocoa were produced, of which 115,614 kilogrammes were exported. The exports earned US$420,723.25

For crop year 2019-2020, production was 109,344 kilogrammes, of which 102,862.90 kilogrammes were exported, valuing US$452,462.

Jamaica's cocoa value chain includes farmers, traders, fermentaries, and chocolatiers. At present, there are four fermentaries operating in St Thomas, St Andrew, St Mary, and Clarendon.

Licensed cocoa dealers are Coffee Traders Limited, Golden Dawn Estate, Pioneer Chocolate Company Limited, and the Export Division — Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries. Other than these, JACRA stated that there exists small-scale chocolatiers/producers who operate in the cottage industry.

“Jamaica's cocoa cottage industry may be described as small business operators that produce value-added products to supply both local and international markets,” Grey stated

“These operators produce confectionaries that range from single estate chocolate bars infused with local flavours to traditional chocolate balls which are used to make what is affectionately known as chocolate tea.”

The latest contracts added for exports from the sector are from The Netherlands, Italy, and Japan. Grey outlined that cocoa produced in Jamaica carries the designation “fine” or “flavoured” and the country is one of only eight worldwide that produces exclusively 100 per cent fine or flavoured cocoa.

The working definition for fine or flavoured cocoa under the International Cocoa Agreement 2010 is as follows: Fine cocoa is cocoa that is free of defects in flavour while providing a complex flavour profile that reflects the expertise of the producer. Flavoured cocoa has a maximum of three per cent defects and provides valuable aromatic or flavour characteristics that have been traditionally important in blends. Flavoured cocoa that meets these basic quality criteria may also offer important genetic diversity, the JACRA expert adds.

Grey told the Business Observer that from a recent survey carried out by JACRA's advisory officers and licensed cocoa dealers, it was concluded that the sector continues to be impacted by extreme fluctuation in weather conditions.

Another challenge is the impact of frosty pod rot (FPR) disease on mature pods. The industry is also affected by farmers' dissatisfaction with the price per box currently being paid ($3000), the unavailability of labour to cocoa farmers, and aging farmers and cocoa trees.

JACRA, in its mandate to stimulate interest and assist with developing a sustainable cocoa sector for farmers and other cocoa sector stakeholders, carries out developmental activities, including providing training to sector stakeholders, to improve business along the value chain for the commodity.

JACRA also oversees a field rehabilitation programme, which provides support for nursery operations to produce frosty pod rot (FPR) tolerant varieties so as to bolster Jamaica's fight against the debilitating disease.

It has also been implementing programmes to stimulate interest in local value-added production and facilitate business linkages. One such programme is the local Cocoa of Excellence Programme.

Aiming to contain frosty bed spread, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is currently carrying out disease management protocol in cocoa farms across the affected parishes of Clarendon, St Andrew, St Mary, and St Catherine.

How profitable is cocoa farming?

How profitable is cocoa in terms of investment costs and returns? JACRA notes that in Jamaica cocoa is cultivated as a mixed crop, with the typical cocoa farm producing coconuts, banana, plantains, and timber. This allows farmers to generate income from several crops produced on a one-acre plot. Cocoa, once established, starts producing after three years, with optimum production at year seven.

Each plot has the potential to produce, annually, 40 to 70 boxes per acre, depending on the agriculture practices applied by the farmer. Currently the farm-gate price for wet cocoa is $3000 per box.

JACRA shares that, at year seven, the annual cost to maintain one acre of cocoa is estimated at $120,000 to $160,000. At the current price paid per box at farm gate, the farmer earns $210,000 maximum from one plot, from which production costs must be deducted.