Jamaica Stock Exchange launches green bond project

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) is to further diversify as it embarks on launching a market for Caribbean green bond listings.

To this end, the JSE, which regulates Jamaica's equities market, has launched its green bond project, adding to the January 2019 launch of its pioneering Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE), which provides a global platform for financing social projects and promoting the social sector of Jamaica.

Now going into equity financing for green projects, the JSE is seeking to provide a market for Caribbean green bond listings, from which it is receiving readiness funding from the Green Climate Fund (GCF), which was established in 2010 by 194 governments to limit or reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in developing countries and help vulnerable societies adapt to the unavoidable impact of climate change.

Based in Incheon, South Korea, the GCF is part sponsoring the JSE's launch of its green bond project, scheduled for next Wednesday June 23 in association with the Climate Change Division of the Ministry of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change.

The project, which is dubbed, Facilitating an Enabling Environment for a Caribbean Green Bond Listing on the JSE, is a collaborative effort between the Climate Change Division and the Jamaica Stock Exchange and was undertaken to explore the debt capital market as a source of financing for climate resilience and low carbon development in Jamaica.

The objective of the readiness grant is to strengthen the nation's commitment to climate action, as outlined in its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), through the development of innovative climate financing strategies.

This will be achieved by conducting local and international green bond market assessments to determine readiness and to identify suitable issuers, institutional investors, and green projects.

In addition, the project encompasses engaging and educating key market players and stakeholders to better integrate climate financing strategies into the local financial market and developing a green bond road map to guide the implementation of the project.

In addition, the project covers designing policies and guidelines to facilitate the listings of green bonds in Jamaica and to guide the integration of climate financing strategies into national reports, policies, projects, and programmes and guiding green bond GCF project concept notes.

The project was designed to foster inclusivity and will bring together multiple stakeholders from the public and private sectors, as well as international stakeholders.

Embedded in the project are special arrangements for the creation and sharing of training modules and other knowledge products to increase awareness of issues relating to financial markets and their link to climate change and climate action.