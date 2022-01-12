Jamaica top ten vs US top ten

THOUGH most of the giants on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) are based in the financial services sector, the script completely changes once you look north to the United States where technology firms dominate.

NCB Financial Group Limited made up 18 per cent of the entire Main Market of the JSE with a market capitalisation of $306.52 billion (US$1.97 billion) at the end of 2021. This contrasts with Apple Inc which makes up only 6.74 per cent of the S&P 500 despite being valued at US$2.82 trillion. The company briefly flirted with a US$3-trillion valuation, the first company in the world to reach that value. The S&P 500 is a stock market index which tracks the 500 largest listed companies in the USA ($1 USD = $155.38).

A compilation by Jamaica Observer's Sunday Finance showed that the financial services industry was the most frequent sector (7 out of 10) for the JSE top 10 relative to the dominance of technology (6 out of 10) in the USA. With most of the financial service firms producing lower returns or declines in 2021, the JSE Index improved by less than one per cent — still far from its record level at the start of 2020. The S&P 500 returned 27 per cent last year, with the technology sector producing a return of 33.4 per cent, a tad behind energy which delivered 47.7 per cent returns.

When asked about this difference in composition of the largest companies in the two markets, vice-president of investor relations at GK Capital Management Ryan Strachan attributed it to risk tolerance and the largest companies being public.

“I think the difference exists because of lower-than-usual risk tolerance in Jamaica, which some may say has stemmed from the 1970s and worsened in the FINSAC era. Nevertheless, we are now starting to see more companies in non-financial spaces list, and that is good for Jamaica. In terms of development, it depends on how one looks at it, but I believe it speaks to underdevelopment in the market on one hand, or, it speaks to robust opportunity for growth on the other hand once we start to see more non-financial companies list,” stated Strachan.

Assistant manager of private equity at PROVEN Management Limited, Julian Morrison echoed similar sentiments and more on the depth of the market.

“The reasons include differences in economic sector performance, the maturity of the financial ecosystems, and relative exposure to external markets. Jamaica's financial economy has outpaced the growth of its real economy on average. This enables some earnings outperformance by financial sector stocks and, by extension, relatively higher dividend payments, attracting investors, leading to a higher market cap for those firms. The US economy doesn't have as large a gap between these sectors' average growth. The capital markets, including stock exchanges, play a greater role in the general economic activity,” Morrison explained.

Financing in Jamaica largely funnels through traditional banking, compared to the USA where there are a variety of funding options for companies. This includes Y Combinator, high-net worth investors, and the Silicon Valley landscape. The JSE currently sees about 3-5 ordinary share issuances or listings each year compared to hundreds on the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange.

He further expounded on the fact that most of the revenue derived for the largest companies isn't concentrated solely in their domestic market but mainly from their international reach. Apple earned 42 per cent of its sales in 2021 from the Americas, compared to NCB Financial Group Limited (NCBFG) which earned 39 per cent of its revenue from Jamaica, but 58 per cent of its operating income from Jamaica.

Though the shift may take some time, Strachan is confident that the change is happening slowly as more non-financial service companies list on the JSE. GK Capital Management led the Spur Tree Spices Jamaica Limited initial public offering which saw $1.3 billion in subscriptions compared to the minimum of $335 million.

“One should recall, however, that the largest companies in the USA are, for the most part, publicly listed and traded, while this is not yet so in Jamaica. Jamaica Fiberglass Products may publish a prospectus in short-order and would be the first non-manufacturer of food to publish a prospectus since FosRich, which again speaks to a deepening of the market. This strongly suggests that there continues to be more cash than suitable investment assets, and we will continue to see listing applications be wildly oversubscribed for a long time. It is my estimation that we could do $4 billion of equity raises per month for one year before we exhaust the cash on hand,” Strachan closed.