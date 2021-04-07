Jamaica Tourist Board launches 'No Wedding, No Cry' honeymoon sweepstakes

Over the last year, many couples around the world had to cancel or postpone their wedding or honeymoon plans, but in the spirit of romance, the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) recently launched the No Wedding, No Cry Honeymoon Sweepstakes.

Couples who show proof of a wedding cancellation between April-December 2020 can enter to win an ultimate four-night honeymoon to Moon Palace Jamaica, complete with their deluxe honeymoon package, round-trip airfare, airport transfers and a romantic excursion for two.

“With world-class hotels and resorts, breathtaking natural beauty and a soothing tropical vibe, Jamaica continues to be the leader in Caribbean destination weddings and honeymoons,” said Camile Glenister, JTB's deputy director of tourism, marketing.

Entries to the No Wedding No Cry Sweepstakes must be submitted between March 22, 2021 and April 12, 2021.

The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 48 Contiguous United States (including DC), Canada (excluding Quebec) and the UK, who have the age of majority in his or her state, territory or providence of residence as of the time of the sweepstakes start date.

To see official rules and meet the deadline for qualified entrants to complete the registration process, visit https://www.visitjamaica.com/weddingsweeps/.

“In December 2020, the World Travel Awards named Jamaica as the 'World's Leading Wedding Destination' for the second-consecutive year and most recently, Jamaica launched a Wedding and Romance microsite, aptly named My Heart Beats JA,” said Glenister.

Housed on the JTB website, the My Heart Beats JA microsite is a repository of all things romance, providing solutions and options for anyone on the romance journey under the categories — romantic getaways, getting engaged and I do.