Jamlite Innovations providing solutions for businesses during the pandemic

AMID the uncertainty surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic and the subsequently accelerated digital transformation, businesses are finding it difficult to sustain their ventures.

This is where Jamlite Innovations Limited steps in. The digital transformation-driven company is focused on empowering Jamaica's commercial industries through point-of-sale and payroll administration systems.

The company was founded in 2012 by two high school friends who reconnected in university.

Tyrone Williams, CEO of Jamlite Innovations, said “Using numerous separate tools to manage business functions isn't a major concern with start-ups. However, for more established businesses that may be affected by the pandemic, the costs of both time and efficiency can start to build up. By keeping things simple, effective business management software helps firms solve their increasing growth and operations.”

He added that when a firm uses many data recording methods, such as a receipt book, getting an accurate overall picture of how well the business is operating can be challenging.

Thus, having a centralised business management system allows for interoperability between data sources such as inventory management, income and payroll.

“Having a good business management system allows access from anywhere. Using the cloud, we ensure that executives and salespeople have access to the files they require, no matter where they are. So in the case of a pandemic, you should be able to still work and contribute to your job seamlessly even if you're forced to work from home. This avoids team members using the same equipment and limits exposure to the virus in the case of an outbreak,” he added.

Jamlite also offers to its clients customised point-of-sale systems which include the unique option of using Jamaican patois.

“The ability to create a customised point-of-sale system allows you to make it more user-friendly for the staff, making sales easier to process and much more fun to use,” Williams said.

To avoid disruptions, the CEO further suggested that businesses consider adopting pandemic-specific policies and procedures, as well as capabilities for staff communications, telecommuting, and personal/family leave.

According to Williams, Jamlite is currently developing features that will allow for more customisation, such as payment gateway processing, to further offer support to its customers.