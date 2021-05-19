Jampro facilitates US$200 million in local and foreign direct investments

The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (Jampro) recorded injection of US$200 million in local direct investment (LDI) and foreign direct investment (FDI) into the local economy during the last financial year and the creation of almost 6,500 new jobs.

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce Audley Shaw made the disclosure in his 2021/22 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives last Tuesday.

He said that the development is despite the challenges of the novel coronavirus pandemic and that the agency also facilitated more than US$755 million in traditional and non-traditional export sales for clients.

The minister further indicated that over the past year, Jampro facilitated 20 new projects and nine expansion activities, with the largest project being the Ocean Coral Springs Hotel and the Sangster International Airport runway and terminal expansion.

Shaw said that the agency is employing virtual engagements to reach key target groups locally and internationally as part of its investment and trade promotion, and has refocused activities on the manufacturing, outsourcing, and agribusiness sectors, as they were identified as having the best opportunities for resilience and growth within the constraints caused by the pandemic.