Jampro to host virtual investment confab

Jamaica Promotions Corporation (Jampro) will introduce local and international investors to a plethora of business opportunities in the country when it hosts the Explore: Do Business Jamaica Virtual Investment Conference on November 17–18, 2021.

During the two-day event, the export marketing and investment promotion agency of the Jamaican Government will highlight emerging projects and new developments in agribusiness, outsourcing, manufacturing, energy, tourism, and the creative industries through several discussions and interviews. The event will be staged simultaneously on two platforms: the first is a virtual interactive business event portal that will facilitate real-time engagement experiences and business-to-business (B2B) meetings; the other platform will live-stream the conference on social media.

According to Jampro,”The investment conference aims to foster business and stakeholder relationships and will shed light on Jamaica's COVID-19 economic recovery efforts.”

Given the agency's planned international promotion of the event, it is expecting an extensive global participation of potential investors in attendance using its B2B platform. This was underscored by Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce Audley Shaw who shared his expectations for the conference.

“This virtual conference will allow us to reach and directly engage investors across the globe who who are interested in doing business with Jamaica but need further market intelligence and guidance on the potential that is available in the island's sectors. From our perspective, it is the rght time to host this global even as perons are seeking new ventures as the world slowly returns to normality,” he stated.

In the same vein, Jampro President Diane Edwards expressed confidence that the virtual conference will be a success.

“The format of the conference...presents an excellent opportunity for global business leaders to get valuable insight [into] Jamaican investment opportunities, engage their colleagues in various industries, and explore bankable projects — all in the location of their choice. We believe that this even will lead to the development of lucrative partnerships and financial opportunities for local and international investors,” the head of Jampro stated.