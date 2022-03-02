JFP shares allocated

STRATEGIC partners of JFP Limited bought all their allotment of shares in the company's initial public offering (IPO), getting 100 per cent of shares subscribed.

GK Capital Management Limited, which was the lead arranger for the IPO, priced at $1 per share, has advised of the basis of allotment of shares, which sees employees not taking up their full subscription. The IPO, which closed last week, saw the contract furniture manufacturer raking in much more than the $280 million sought from the equity raise.

Applications in the Employee Reserve Pool, Key Strategic Partner Reserve Pool and the GK Investments Reserve Pool will receive 100 per cent of their subscription. Employees did not take up the full allotment of shares in the Employee Reserve Pool.

The balance of the shares that were not applied in this pool will become available for Key Partner Reserve Pool applicants.

Applicants from the general public will receive up to the first 12,500 shares plus a pro-rata allocation of approximately 22.8 per cent of the excess shares for which they applied above the base allotment. The IPO was opened on Monday, February 21 and closed the following day due to an oversubscription.

Now that the allotment of shares has been settled, JFP will seek to apply to the Jamaica Stock Exchange for admission to the Junior Market. A Junior Market listing will enable the company to take advantage of a special concessionary tax regime, provided that the company remains listed for 15 years.

JFP Limited intends to use the proceeds from the IPO to increase its working capital reserves to enable it to mobilise efficiently and take advantage of more opportunities for revenue and profit growth.