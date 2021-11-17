JMMB's quest to enter Central America limps but remains in pipeline

THE JMMB Group has said that its plans to exploit interest in the Central American market, though slowed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, continues to remain a part of its pipeline of projects for the future.

Providing update at an investor briefing held on Monday, Claudine Tracey, group chief strategy officer at JMMB, said that the company's objective to enter that space remains a goal it hopes to realise in the longer term.

“We did earmark Central America as an area of interest for us, [however], when the pandemic hit we paused our exploration of that market. Since then, in our medium to long-term outlook, we remain interested in that market,” she said responding to a question from the Jamaica Observer during the briefing.

Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Keith Duncan, in expressing the company's interest at the time, had said that it would have also shifted some of its key management personnel to territories such as Costa Rica as it positions boots on the ground to tap into that market. Gaining access to this area would have marked an additional territory for the financial conglomerate which already operates businesses in Trinidad, Dominica Republic and Jamaica.

“At the time we were looking at Central America, it was pre-COVID, but it remains on our radar going forward as does other countries and areas in this region,” Tracey further said.

The group, in touting its results for the six-month period ended September 30, said it posted net profits of $5.4 billion, a performance Patrick Ellis, group chief financial officer, said represents the largest earning for any six-month period in the history of the 29-year-old entity.

Net operating revenues over the period went up 25 per cent to total $13.4 billion along with improved net interest income which increased by 17 per cent to $5.8 billion. Total assets up to the half-year mark grew to $562.4 billion, up $48 billion or nine per cent above the start of the financial year.

“All in all, all the core areas of our earnings on our balance sheet are showing positive growth,” Ellis stated.

Duncan, in commending the company's continued growth over quarters, which he said had now exceeded pre-pandemic levels, was owing to the strategic build out of the group's focus on client partnership, digitisation and the benefits of its regional diversification strategy.

Creditable growth in its Dominican Republic operation, which contributed 41 per cent of the group's overall profitability following a 365 per cent year on year increase, was pinpointed as one of the key drivers of its diversification success along with out-turns from its 23.22 per cent stake in Sagicor Financial Company (SFC), which contributed $2 billion or 38 per cent to the periods share of profits.

“When we look at our earnings and diversifications [in the different areas], our strategy is very clear about what we are about. We're going to continue down that path as we look for new opportunities in the mergers and acquisition (M&A) area to further build out our strategy.

“We do have acquisitions that are in the pipeline and we suspect that we will close maybe two opportunities this year. As our strategy continues to bear fruit, we will see more focused results around integrated financial services as we continue to play in the space and create more value for shareholders,” Duncan said.