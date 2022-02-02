JPS, Flow connect with national broadband service

JAMAICA'S National Broadband Initiative has received a big boost with two of the island's biggest companies as it relates to infrastructure, Jamaica Public Service (JPS) and Flow Jamaica, connecting to the programme, which seeks to provide free national broadband service.

With these two companies logging onto the programme the national broadband service now moves into high gear, particularly with respect to the expansion of the public Wi-Fi hotspots. Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz, who made the announcement in a statement to Parliament on Tuesday, advised that JPS has agreed to support the initiative by offering the use of its utility poles for the running of aerial fibres.

“This permission was received last week and already JPS, Jamaica's light and power company, and the National Works Agency are in discussions regarding the manner in which the infrastructure works will be executed,” Vaz told the House of Representatives. He said tenders have also been issued for contractors to erect these cables in the parishes of St Catherine, Clarendon, Manchester and Westmoreland.

According to Vaz, “while the tender process for some contractors is complete, the responses to other tenders are currently being evaluated, with a view to completing the tender process in short order”. He reminded the Parliament that the Government of Jamaica has been in negotiations with the JPS with respect to the manner in which it can offer support to the National Broadband Initiative.

Vaz also indicated that he is confident that Flow will be coming on board, pointing out that discussions are currently underway for the telecoms giant to provide free access to two dark fibre strands on the north coast so asto supply end to end access.

This end to end access will be from the St James Municipal Corporation to the St Ann Municipal Corporation, from the St Ann Municipal Corporation to the St Mary Municipal Corporation, from the St Mary Municipal Corporation to the Portland Municipal Corporation, and from the Portland Municipal Corporation to the St Thomas Municipal Corporation.

In closing Vaz emphasised that, “Flow has remained consistent in its support of the execution of the National Broadband Initiative; I am therefore optimistic that the outcome of these negotiations will be quite favourable.”