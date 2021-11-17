JSE plans ESOP

JSE plans ESOPWednesday, November 17, 2021
|
The Jamaica Stock Exchange Limited (JSE) is the latest company to announce an employee share ownership plan (ESOP).
The plan was approved by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting last Tuesday.
In addition to approving an ESOP for the JSE employees, shareholders also approved some special resolutions.
They have been amended to read as follows:
Article 54A – Any general meeting of the Company, whether an annual general meeting or extraordinary general meeting may be held as an electronic general meeting or a hybrid general meeting and that directors are authorized to make such arrangements for the holding of an electronic general meeting or a hybrid general meeting in such manner as is permitted by law.
Article 55 – No business shall be transacted at any general meeting unless a quorum of members is present at the time when the meeting proceeds to business; save as herein otherwise provided such quorum shall consist of not less than five (5) members present or represented by proxy.
Article 60 – At any general meeting a resolution put to the vote of the meeting shall be decided on a show of hands or by poll (before or on the declaration of the result of the show of hands), if so demanded:
a. by the Chairman;
b. by at least three members present in person or by proxy;
c. by any member or members present in person or by proxy and representing not less than one-tenth of the total voting rights of all the members having the right to vote at the meeting; or
d. by a member or members holding shares in the Company conferring a right to vote at the meeting being shares on which an aggregate sum has been paid up equal to not less than one tenth of the total sum paid up on all the shares conferring that right.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy