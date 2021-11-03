JSE profit increases

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) recorded a big 156.1 per cent increase in net profit to $187.3 million for the third quarter of its financial year which ended September 30. Profits are up 32 per cent year-to-date (YTD) – that's for the nine months to the end of September.

For the corresponding September 2020 quarter, the JSE, which regulates the equities market, made $73.1 million. For the YTD period, the JSE made a net profit of $377.74 million compared to $286.27 million in 2020, representing a 32 per cent increase.

This positive development is due to increases in cess and fee income, resulting from improved market activities as well as income derived from new services being offered by the JSE. Total income for the JSE during the nine-month period amounted to $621.4 million, representing a $248.2 million jump or a 66.5 per cent increase over the corresponding quarter of 2020.

Total expenses increased by $88.8 million or 33.7 per cent to $352.2 million compared to the corresponding quarter in 2020.

One of the main factors contributing to changes in expenditure is staff cost, which went up by $53.3 million or 47.1 per cent in the September quarter over the 2020 comparative period, due primarily to movement in salaries and related expenses. This includes the engagement of new employees in keeping with the JSE's service expansion thrust.

Property expenses was also a high expense item, which jumped by $21.5 million or 46 per cent over prior year, attributable to increases in maintenance costs and licence expense.

The JSE recorded assets as at September 30, 2021 of $2.16 billion, reflecting an increase of $347.9 million or up 19.2 per cent, when compared to September 30, 2020. This is due primarily to an increase in property, plant and equipment, trade and other receivables, as well as Government eecurities purchased under resale agreement.

Total equity of $1.71 billion was recorded, as at September 30, 2021, an increase of $329.3 million, up 23.7 per cent over the comparable period in 2020 and $185.2 million as at December 2020, up 12.1 per cent. Revenue Reserves, which is net of $191.4 million profit, reflect an increase of $186.3 million, which is an improvement of 20.3 per cent over the position as at December 31, 2020.

JSE management responds to third-quarter performance

The JSE's management says, “the third-quarter performance has been positive despite the impact by the global pandemic. The market has shown signs of recovery. This is evidenced by the improvement in revenue. Several risk mitigating measures have been successfully implemented, including a COVID-19 Response Plan aimed at minimising health and safety risks to employees and other stakeholders.”

The JSE management declares that, “it will continue in the medium to long term to pursue a strategic path of growth through the promotion of new and existing markets, new product development and the continuous improvement in systems and service delivery to the customers and other stakeholders.”