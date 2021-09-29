Juici settles into Birmingham, satisfies more British taste buds

THE year 2021 has been one of expansion for popular patty brand Juici Patties. The company, which opened manufacturing operations in Birmingham in the United Kingdom in May, 2021, now has its products sold in major chains and is targeting more markets in Europe as well.

Juici Patties also manufactures patties in Canada and eight other Caribbean countries. The company currently has well over 60 restaurants in Jamaica and operates a fast food franchise located in all 14 parishes.

Manufacturing in Birmingham was executed through a deal inked with patty manufacturer Cleone Foods Ltd, which makes the meat pies with Juici Patties' secret recipe.

According to an interview done by The Voice newspaper, Cleone Foods has also expanded into Caribbean ready meals which include brown stew lamb, jerk chicken and jerk pork. The owners, the Lyns, are also Jamaicans.

Juici Patties are now being distributed in 20 outlets belonging to Sainsbury's, with the company also targeting other major UK supermarkets by 2022.

A company release said that Cleone Foods' founder and CEO Wade Lyn CBE, known as the UK's Patty King, has been baking his own brand of patties for the past 30 years. He is now making Juici Patties under licence.

Jukie Chin, founder of Juici, is said to have close links with Wade Lyn's father George Lyn, also from Clarendon, who before his death served as a Member of Parliament in Clarendon North Central.

Operations Manager Daniel Chin outlined that the UK Juici Patties range is marketed in wrapping that mimics their famous brown paper packaging.

They are available in beef, chicken, and stew peas – a vegetarian version made only for the UK market.

Daniel Lyn noted that patties have become increasingly mainstream and are also sold at farmers' markets across the UK. “The feedback from retailers is that consumers want more Caribbean products,” he said in interview with The Voice .