Inflation up in July
Jump in food prices pushes rate to 1.5% — highest in single month for 7 yearsWednesday, August 18, 2021
|
A jump in food prices in July pushed inflation to its highest in a single month for almost 7 years. The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (Statin), in its latest update on the consumer price index (CPI), reported a 1.5 per cent inflation rate for the month of July.
That was the highest inflation rate measured for a single month since the 2.1 per cent increase in the general price level recorded in September 2014. The spike in July resulted from the upward movement in the prices of yam, Irish potato, cabbage, onion and tomato, plantains, cooking bananas and pulses, according to Statin.
“Increases in the index for the divisions [of] housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (1.3 per cent), restaurant and accommodation services (3.2 per cent) and transport (0.8 per cent) also contributed to the overall inflation rate,” Statin further stated in a news bulletin early this week.
The entity said that increases in the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels division was due mainly to higher electricity, sewage and water rates while higher prices for meals consumed away from home was the main contributor to the increase in the restaurant and accommodation services division, and higher petrol prices and toll charges attributed to an increase seen in the index for the transport division.
“The point-to-point inflation rate (July 2020 - July 2021) was 5.3 per cent, the fiscal year-to-date inflation rate was 3.4 per cent, while the calendar year-to-date inflation rate was 3.8 per cent for the review period,” Statin said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy