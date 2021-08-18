Inflation up in July

A jump in food prices in July pushed inflation to its highest in a single month for almost 7 years. The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (Statin), in its latest update on the consumer price index (CPI), reported a 1.5 per cent inflation rate for the month of July.

That was the highest inflation rate measured for a single month since the 2.1 per cent increase in the general price level recorded in September 2014. The spike in July resulted from the upward movement in the prices of yam, Irish potato, cabbage, onion and tomato, plantains, cooking bananas and pulses, according to Statin.

“Increases in the index for the divisions [of] housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (1.3 per cent), restaurant and accommodation services (3.2 per cent) and transport (0.8 per cent) also contributed to the overall inflation rate,” Statin further stated in a news bulletin early this week.

The entity said that increases in the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels division was due mainly to higher electricity, sewage and water rates while higher prices for meals consumed away from home was the main contributor to the increase in the restaurant and accommodation services division, and higher petrol prices and toll charges attributed to an increase seen in the index for the transport division.

“The point-to-point inflation rate (July 2020 - July 2021) was 5.3 per cent, the fiscal year-to-date inflation rate was 3.4 per cent, while the calendar year-to-date inflation rate was 3.8 per cent for the review period,” Statin said.