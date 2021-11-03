Kiddist Cowans plans to personalise Christmas

Kiddist Cowans, CEO of Jesse's Gifts & More, has found a sweet spot in personalising home decor items, gifts and even face masks. This Christmas, the entrepreneur, who made her first decorative pillow while pregnant and seeking to reduce preparation costs, is hoping that more people will choose to give the gift of thoughtfulness.

Cowans shared, “This business was started when I was home on bed rest from a difficult pregnancy and I sought to get a maternity pillow to help to ease my pain. Unable to find one which suited me, I opted to make one of my own.

“I borrowed a sewing machine from a friend of mine and I asked my husband to take me to the store to get the items I would need. On that day we spent $8,000.00. I then went home and I made some throw pillows and posted them to my social media pages and people loved them and started placing orders.”

She said that her husband, seeing the potential, suggested they could make it into a business. “The rest as they say is history,” she notes.

The entrepreneur said that she has had previous stints in business but nothing as serious. “I used to sell bath and body works items, clothing, sandals, etc. I also founded a foundation back in 2016 and always wanted a way to make products of my own where I could control the cost of the items to make business more profitable.”

She has finally found a way to do that through Jesse's Gifts & Decor. Located on Lady Musgrave Road in Kingston, the entity has one full-time employee and one intern, an operation from which Cowans produces an array of personalised gift items, branded items and home decor pieces.

This latter category includes acrylic LED lamps, wooden laser engraved photo clocks, embroidered shirts, caps and more.

Cowans shared, “Currently our bestselling items are the wooden laser engraved photo boards and the acrylic LED lamps. Both items allow clients to personalise with photos and words.

Cowans said, “We believe that the unique nature of these gift items coupled with the fast turnaround time of three days allow us to capture and maintain our clients' interest in these product offerings.”

From time to time feedback is sought from clients and this is often used in considering new product offerings.

The CEO explained that her target market is chiefly individuals aged 18-60 years old who are looking to give gifts to family and friends but want to take the hassle out of doing so.

She explained, “We offer a wide range of gift items to persons from newborn to adulthood. I'm not able to accurately and explicitly state how much of the market segment we are currently engaging, what I do believe though, is for a fairly new company on the scene, we have been doing well and have plans to improve and expand our offerings in the very near future.”

Cowans said that talent acquisition has been one of her greatest challenges in business to date.

She stated, “It is not easy to find persons who are as committed, driven and passionate as you are.”

She has been able to fund business through family and personal investment, grant funding and pitch competitions.

She concluded, “We have had to remain focused and sacrificed a lot by reinvesting most of our profits consistently back into the business in order to see and experience steady growth. It hasn't been easy but it has been worth it.”

“Like all sectors of the economy we have been impacted by COVID-19,” she said. When COVID just started we didn't have a clue how to make masks, for example, [but] almost two years later we have sold thousands of branded and personalised masks.”

She concluded, “We have been strategically aligning ourselves for the economic recovery that will be coming post-pandemic and we are even more hopeful for a lovely Christmas season.

“We have already begun to advertise and promote our Christmas offerings, personalised acrylic ornaments, wooden wall decor items as well as Christmas Themed Christmas Covers.”