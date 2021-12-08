Kingston Creative receives official charity designation

Kingston Creative has been granted charity status by the Charities Authority of the Department of Cooperative and Friendly Societies (DCFS). As such, Kingston Creative, which has established itself as an avenue of support for creatives, can now officially operate as a charity, having received the status as of November 4, 2021.

Official charity status benefits the organisation's donors like Red Stripe, CB Facey, Dennis Shipping and others as now their project support will reward them with traditional charity donation benefits.

Section 13(1)(q) of the income tax Act states that there is an allowable deduction of the amount or value of a donation to a registered charitable organisation, however, the allowable deduction shall not exceed five per cent (5%) of the statutory income of the organisation.

Diaspora Giving campaign launched

Kingston Creative has also launched a Diaspora Giving campaign targeting its overseas donors, and there is a tax benefit available through a new partnership with the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ), a 501(c)3 organisation.

Caron Chung, president of the AFJ, is throwing her full support behind Kingston Creative saying, “We are really pleased to put our full support behind Kingston Creative as they work to support Jamaican artists and transform downtown Kingston into an art district.”

She declared that the partnership could not have come at a better time. The Diaspora campaign is an effort to secure funds for Kingston Creative's future projects slated for 2022, primarily the large-scale Paint The City mural project on Water Lane in downtown Kingston.

Executive director of Kingston Creative, Andrea Dempster-Chung is excited about the new charity designation and the partnership with AFJ, saying “This brings even more value to our donors. We hope that everyone will visit our website ( www.kingstoncreative.org) and support our efforts to develop downtown Kingston into the creative and cultural force we know it can become.”