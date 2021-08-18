Kingston Wharves declares $4-billion six-month revenues

AFTER regaining lost ground at the start of the 2021 financial year, Kingston Wharves Limited (KWL) was able to maintain its upward momentum for its second-quarter period ended June 30, 2021.

The multipurpose port terminal operator achieved consolidated six-month revenues of $4 billion, a 17 per cent or $562-million increase over the corresponding period in 2020.

Net profit was up 22 per cent to $1.3 billion over the previous corresponding period ($1.1 billion).

The Terminal Operations Division generated operating revenue of $3 billion for the six-month period, an increase of 13 per cent over the corresponding period of the prior year. Divisional profits also increased by 8 per cent from $1 billion to $1.1 billion.

The division remains the largest revenue-generating segment of the group, contributing 78 per cent of revenues.

In the report to shareholders, KWL indicated that the results represented a rebounding of the segment, driven by a marked increase in trans-shipment motor vehicle moves and growth in the bulk and break bulk business.

The company's trans-shipment segment is up significantly for 2021 over the previous year, in particular its motor vehicle business. Approximately 8,000 motor units have been stevedored since the start of June 2021.

Cargo shipped through the terminal is segmented into domestic and transhipment — cargo destined for other territories outside of Jamaica.

“The growth in these cargo types served to offset the slower recovery pace in other areas, primarily containers which continue to be affected by global supply chain challenges sparked by the pandemic,” said Chairman Jeffrey Hall.

KWL enjoys a robust business model and is not dependent on the container aspect of the business, which makes up for only about 35 per cent of the company. The 340,000-square feet port terminal operator also trans-ships grains, lumber and steel.

“Kingston Wharves' diverse cargo handling capability continues to offer an important value proposition to movers of cargo who are having to adjust their business models to meet the current challenges of rapidly increasing long-haul freight costs and significantly reduced container and vessel availability on long-haul trade routes,” Hall said.

He added that KWL's terminal presents an important option for customers seeking to change sources for their containerised cargo to the Americas or who may shift from container movements to palletised cargo, or bulk or break bulk cargo options.

Additionally, the Logistics and Ancillary Services Division continued to experience steady growth in the second quarter, having generated revenues of $1.2 billion, an increase of 27 per cent over the prior year. Divisional profits were $489 million, a significant increase by 62 per cent when compared with the previous corresponding period.

The strong performance of this division reflects the realisation of gains from ongoing capital investments and systems improvements made to expand service offerings and improve overall efficiency, Hall indicated.

“Of particular note is our project of digital transformation which allows for remote payment, cargo traceability and clearance as well as our improved warehousing facilities,” the chairman continued. KWL launched its Click N Collect digital platform in March of this year.

Earnings per stock as at June 30, 2021 stood at $89.20, up from the $79.99 recorded in the prior corresponding period.