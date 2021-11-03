Kingston Wharves wins celebrated port industry excellence award

Kingston Wharves Limited (KW L) is the winner of this year's Port Industry Award of Excellence in the category Technology and Innovation.

The Secretariat of the Inter-American Committee on Ports (S/CIP), which made the selection, chose the Jamaican port company ahead of 25 other nominations of the highest level from North America, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

The S/CIP is a part of the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Latin American Delegation of the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA).

This is the 1st edition of the joint award with the organising institutions recently advising KWL of its victory over the other qualified contenders.

The S/CIP Secretariat advised that in all cases, the nominees demonstrated great commitment to excellence in their operations, advancing the economic conditions of their communities and economies, and promoting strategic alliances with key stakeholders in their countries.

After a highly competitive evaluation process, the winning entries of the AAPA-CIP Award showcased outstanding indicators together with clearly accomplished objectives in their respective categories.

The awards ceremony will take place on December 1st during the 29th Latin American Congress of Ports, in Cartagena, Colombia, which will be held from November 29-December 1, 2021.

On behalf of the Kingston Wharves Group, the management has sent a heartfelt thank you to the Secretariat of the Inter-American Committee on Ports of the Organization of American States and the Latin American Delegation of the American Association of Port Authorities.

KWL management responded that, “this vote of confidence from these prestigious global institutions is indeed an affirmation and validation of the hard work of our team.”

The management added that importantly it wished to record its sincere appreciation and thanks to the entire KWL team for their continued hard work and unyielding attitude of accountability, commitment and excellence (ACE) in achieving this prestigious award.