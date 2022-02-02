Knutsford Express rebounding

DESPITE enduring two weeks of lockdowns and curfew hours during its second quarter, Knutsford Express Services Limited (KEX) continues to see a recovery in its earnings as its revenue grew by 61 per cent to $240.66 million for the period ending November 30, 2021.

The bus charter and logistics company saw a rapid downturn in 2020 when air traffic was grounded, and inter-parish travel slowed in Jamaica. Although travel still remains limited due to spacing, the company's revenue is catching up to its November 2019 record of $282.67 million.

Its Jamaican segment earned $473.22 million for the six months, which remains 27 per cent behind the $598.88 million set in November 2019. The segment's asset base stands 24 per cent higher at $1.50 billion which has been supported by the company's development in Drax Hall and additional locations to support its courier business.

“We have to support the economy and needs of our customers, many of whom are international travellers. The airports are not locked down during lockdown days or curfews with flights still operating. We have to facilitate the travelling public and our schedule on lockdown days caters to the demand of our customers flying in or out of Jamaica,” said Knutsford Express chief executive officer Oliver Townsend on the company's ability to operate during the lockdown days.

While Townsend commended the Jamaican business' ability to provide service during unprecedented times, he expressed concern regarding the USA subsidiary which has been shuttered since the pandemic began. Even with more than 65 per cent of Florida's population fully vaccinated, group tours and coach hireage demand still remains weak with the company choosing to avoid costs and focus on its viability.

Its USA segment earned no revenue during the first six months and incurred a net loss of $5.05 million. The segment hasn't generated a net profit since being acquired in January 2019 with a $101.90 million impairment provision being recorded for the company's 2021 financial year results.

With more confidence returning in the inter-parish travel, Townsend posited that Knutsford Express might become a more attractive option to persons, based on the increase in fuel prices to more than $200 a litre for 87 and 90 octane gas. This is combined with the other costs people can incur when travelling along certain routes of the island.

“We do have some opportunities locally to be an option for someone who wants to travel across the country. Individuals can save some money with us when they take into consideration the complete cost of travelling. These are the areas we're focusing on and have started the business plan that allows for more space to yourself,” Townsend noted.

Due to the growth of the company's logistic services and expectations for growth in St Ann, it has opened its fully leased Commercial Suites and Super Hub at Drax Hall. This has also been accompanied by the opening of the Llanrumney depot in St Mary, Palm Plazas in Portmore and Sovereign on the Boulevard in St Andrew. This is being supported by Knutsford Express' offering of international-bound courier services at its various locations coupled with the rising processing of entrepreneurs during the pandemic.

“We're fine-tuning how we cater to these industries and buoyed by the fact that the brand is still important, and the service is valuable to many other businesses including entrepreneurs. We're diversifying our income streams as with the real estate developments. We will continue our core products that are COVID-19 resilient and can grow in the circumstances surrounding the pandemic we're in,” Townsend replied.

In order to become a more efficient business, Knutsford Express will be focusing heavily on the digitisation of services to improve the processes at its various offices with customers. The company has recently added Smartlockers at different locations to create more contact points for individuals to collect their packages.

“We're going to in a short period move from highly analogue to digital. Even where our logistics and package services are considered, we're going to be very customer-centric with digitisation. They'll be able to receive an e-mail on the status of their packages, pay online and [get] rewards for doing more business with us,” Townsend stated.

Although the company only earned $8.38 million in net profit for the six months, it earned $131.23 million in operating cash flow. This has been deployed into $158.36 million of property, plant and equipment acquisitions over the period. Air traffic at the Sangster International Airport improved by 180 per cent for December to 341,100 passengers with 2021 recording a 60 per cent rise in traffic to 2.58 million passengers.

“Notwithstanding news of the Omicron strain [of the novel coronavirus], we remain relatively bullish that as global and local vaccination drives continue to make ground, that travellers are normalising to life with COVID, which includes a return to travel as well as a continued increase in the movement of goods and services which both serve to benefit the Knutsford Express group. In closing, I wish to thank our board, and make special mention of our management and staff who sacrificed and stood with us through these difficult periods. They continue to add substance to our vision of being the premier provider of quality transport solutions by offering a safe, reliable, enjoyable and cost-effective experience, with customer satisfaction as the primary focus,” Townsend closed.