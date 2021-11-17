Knutsford Express recovers lost sales as pandemic snag eases

Luxury bus service operator Knutsford Express Limited said its business is starting to see increased operations amid travel and tourism resumption accompanied by the easing of restrictions aimed at containing the novel coronavirus disease.

Oliver Townsend, CEO of Knutsford Express, said that following a six-seven week halting of its passenger services at the start of the pandemic, sales have begun to trend more positively and while they are still not fully recovered, the business is now at 60 per cent of where it was prior to pandemic fall-outs.

“Our passenger service business has taken a big hit from COVID falling to 20 per cent during the heights of the outbreak last year. This segment is not yet back to pre-COVID levels but it has been growing steadily and for every period where there has not been a second or third wave of the virus, we are seeing the gradual restoration of our passenger services,” he told the Jamaica Observer in an interview last week.

The company at the end of its first quarter period ended August saw revenues skyrocketed to $233 million, 91 per cent above that earned for the same period last year. Net profits also climbed to $9 million when compared to the $25 million in losses for the same period in 2020 — a quarter which the company's management has described as one of the worst in its history.

The entity, which provides cross-country bus services, also provides local charter and business class travel services through its KE Connect operation and is likewise a player in the Florida,US market, through its KE Connect US LLC which was incorporated to take advantage of hireage and transportation opportunities in South Florida.

Knutsford, as it looks to further grow revenues, has said that it will be banking on the rebound in international travel along with the addition of new airlines to help in driving this objective.

“With increased passenger travel we are very optimistic about the future as well some new initiatives that we have been putting in on the courier side of the business. We're always looking at other opportunities within our core business and we'll have some new things happening later on,” Townsend said.

The completion of its St Ann-based Drax Hall commercial complex, comprising almost 25,000 square feet of rentable space which is expected to be fully operational by year end, is also being eyed as another area developed to yield positive returns for the company's bottom line. The facility, which the CEO said was now 90 per cent occupied, houses a diversified range of businesses including pharmacy, restaurant, and water store, among others across its 15 shops.

Garcia Reid, marketing manager of the company, in a sit down with the Business Observer last week, further said that as the company recovers lost ground and positions for new growth, an expansion of its routes also forms part of a more medium- to long-term goal.