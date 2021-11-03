Kremi ice cream sales top $1b

Caribbean Cream Limited, trading as Kremi, has reported strong revenue growth for the past year, with sales for the current half-year surpassing $1 billion, representing a 16 per cent increase over the previous year.

“Consumer demand for our products remains strong. However, sales could have been better, had it not been for the COVID-19 restrictions in business operating hours in the early months of the current financial year, together with extended lockdowns. The 'no-movement' Sunday restriction had a devastating impact on sales, as Sunday is usually the single largest sale day,” said Ryan Peralto, general manager of Caribbean Cream, in presenting the annual report on the company's operations. He was speaking at the company's annual general meeting held on October 26 at the Knutsford Court Hotel.

Peralto described the period under review as a “great year” from a profitability stand point, with net profit increasing by 85 per cent to just over J$100 million.

“This was due to higher sales of our core products, low global demand for some key ingredients which kept prices flat and the company being able to navigate disruptions in the global supply chain,” Peralto explained.

He noted that during quarter two of the year under review, the company experienced higher utility costs due to higher output and the addition of the Ocho Rios depot, increases in the prices of key raw materials and a fluctuating foreign exchange rate.

“We also had unexpected logistics cost increases because of a hemispheric shortfall in shipping containers and higher importation charges for increased imported novelties. The company was hit by a hike in the cost of transport and sanitation due to the Delta variant of COVID as well,” Peralto continued.

As the management team continues to identify ways to keep costs down, Caribbean Cream plans to commission a CHP plant by the end of 2021. Peralto said the plant should reduce energy costs and the company's carbon footprint. “This we will do by using LNG - which burns cleaner - rather than oil-powered energy in our plant. The CHP plant will allow us to recover engine heat for production use, thereby lowering heating costs,” the general manager pointed out.

In addition, Caribbean Cream has finalised the design of a new cold room, to be located at 1 South Road, next door to the current plant, to be put into operation during the next financial year.

According to Peralto, that project should move the storage capacity of finished goods from a 260 to an 800 pallet space and more than double the blast freezer capacity – a key bottle neck in the current production flow.

Looking towards 2022, Caribbean Cream will be implementing an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software system to manage its day-to-day business activities in real time and improve operational efficiencies.