Kremi reports after-tax profit of $88.6 million

Caribbean Cream Limited, producer of Kremi ice cream, on Friday, last (June 28) reported to shareholders an after-tax profit of $88.6 million for the financial year which ended February 28, 2019, despite a 1.2 per cent decrease compared to the corresponding period last year.

Chairman Carol Clarke-Webster, in reporting to stockholders, indicated that revenues were influenced by the company's new product line as it achieved total sales of $1.5 billion, an increase of 13 per cent, compared to the prior year.

“Our 2018 investment in new equipment resulted in the production of icicles in March 2019, under our own Kremi brand in local, popular flavours.” Clarke-Webster said. These include kola champagne, grape, watermelon, sour cherry and green apple.

She then acknowledged that the introduction of the product mascot “Mee”, was “to give life to the marketing of the icicle product lines, primarily to the youth segment”.

“This is the first time in decades that a Jamaican novelties manufacturer has produced iced treats and we are proud to have been able to respond to the needs of our customers,” Clarke-Webster said.

The chairman noted that property plant and equipment expenses increased by 37 per cent while bulk products grew by 50 per cent.

“In this remarkable year, we commenced paying 50% of the applicable income tax rate in keeping with the eligible tax moratorium for Junior Market companies,” she said. “Up to this point, we had reinvested our profits in retooling and upgrading strategies and with the installation of new machinery, we hired and trained staff in the areas of maintenance and machine operation”.

As for nation-building, Clarke-Webster added that Kremi signed a memorandum of understanding with the Early Childhood Commission to contribute a total of $3 million towards the improvement and certification of 27 early childhood institutions.

“By upgrading these facilities, our children can better learn in a cleaner, more comfortable environment, in preparation to contribute to the building of our nation,” said the chairman.

This initiative is an addition to the company's continuous support of community events and school projects, including ice cream days

“We continue to maintain a leading share of the local market, but Caribbean Cream Limited sees opportunities for further growth, to which we intend to respond in a strategic way to the benefit of our shareholders,” Clarke-Webster concluded in her report.