Kuehne+Nagel expands into Jamaica, Guyana

Global logistsics provider Kuehne+Nagel is expanding its operations into Jamaica and Guyana as it seeks to strengthen its presence in the region.

Already operating in 21 countries in South and Central America, the shipping and air freight operator has entered into partnerships with RS Gamble in Kingston, Jamaica, and Laparkan Trading Company Limited in Georgetown, Guyana, appointing them as independent non-exclusive agents.

“Thus, through these new agent agreements, customers in both countries will be able to connect their business with the 1,300 Kuehne+Nagel locations worldwide, accessing innovate and easily customisable logistics services,” the company stated.

Headquartered in Switzerland, Kuehne+Nagel has a storied history, beginning in Germany in 1890, of evolving from a traditional shipping company to a full-service global logistics partner “that offers highly specialised solutions [to] major industries worldwide”.

Kuehne+Nagel's net turnover for 2021 jumped 61 per cent to 32.8 million Swiss francs relative to 2020. Against this background, the company's earnings for the year ended at 2.15 million Swiss francs, reflecting a 173 per cent increase over the previous year's 789,000 Swiss francs.

The freight forwarder credited its performance to the transportation of 1.2 billion vaccine dosages to 90 countries, as well as strong demand for pharmaceuticals, essential goods and growing e-commerce.

By entering into agency agreements in Jamaica and Guyana, Kuehne+Nagel managing director — Central America and Caribbean Jan Tittin said the company plans on “strengthening its presence and enhancing business networks and connecting people and goods.

“We are delighted to collaborate closely with our new partners, supporting the region's development,” he continued.

In Jamaica, RS Gamble is a leading shipping provider that offers transportation and freight services with three offices on the island — two in Kingston and one in Montego Bay. The company began operations in 1998.

Laparkan, on the other hand, has 36 years of providing ground-handling services to overseas cargo operations in Guyana.

With the South American country expected to grow at an accelerated rate this year due to being an emerging petroleum provider, Kuehne+Nagel believes its partnerships with Laparkan is a significant opportunity.