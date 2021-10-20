Lake says land dispute settled

Developer and businessman Richard Lake has written to the Jamaica Observer to confirm that land at 1 Waterloo Road, St Andrew, upon which Restaurant Associates of Jamaica has commenced construction, and over which there was a previous dispute, has been resolved in court.

Lake stated, “The facts are as follows: The Alexander House matter against Caribbean Resources Ltd [was] struck out 8th January, 2019.”

The new restaurant which is currently under construction is located on the corner lot at the intersection of Hope Road and Waterloo Road in St Andrew. The property was the subject of the dispute between Lake and parties who operated a car dealership on the site. Paul Burke claimed he had a lease from Alexander House Limited, whereas Lake had purchased it at auction. The land dispute grabbed headlines four years ago.

The property was purchased by Caribbean Resource Limited (CRL), owned by Richard Lake, at public auction in 2018. Consideration was $190 million.

Meanwhile, Bure indicated in court that he was a legal tenant at the property that was leased to him by Alexander House Inc Limited.

Documents from the Supreme Court show that Burke made an application for Breach of Rent Restriction Act and an Application for Trespass to Land against Richard Lake, first defendant, and Caribbean Resources Limited, second defendant.

The first and second defendants by Notice of Application for court orders filed January 28, 2019 sought orders that the claimant's statement of case be struck out.

Grounds for application for striking included the fact that “the claimant's statement of case discloses no reasonable ground for bringing the claim and/or is frivolous and vexatious and an abuse of the process of the court”.

Meanwhile, Burke's application sought a declaration that he was a legal tenant at the property he occupied with civic address at 1 Waterloo Road, Kingston 10, that was leased to him by Alexander House Inc Limited.

The claimant also sought other orders, to wit: A declaration that a Notice to Quit dated May 7, 2018 which was served on the claimant was not valid and was unenforceable.

Richard Lake told the Business Observer, “ [The] criminal matter [was] dismissed by the court May 17, 2019 on a no-case submission made by [our] attorneys. Paul Burke paid [me] to settle [my] claim against Burke.”