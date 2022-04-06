Lee-Chin remains on Forbes list

Forbes magazine has published its list of the world's wealthiest people for 2022 with NCB chairman Michael Lee-Chin remaining on the list which names 2,668 people as being billionaires — 87 fewer than a year ago.

Lee-Chin, according to Forbes, has a net worth of US$1.9 billion, enough to rank him as the 1,667th wealthiest person on the planet. Robin “Rihanna” Fenty, with a value of US$1.7 billion, debuts on the list for Barbados.

Elon Musk, 50, with an estimated net worth of US$219 billion is believed to be the wealthiest man on Earth.

Jeff Bezos of Amazon is second with US$171 billion, while Bernard Arnault and family, who own the LVMH luxury brand (US$158 billion); Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft (US$129 billion); and Warren Buffet, the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (US$118 billion), an investment firm, rank from third to fifth.

Forbes highlighted in the publication that war, pandemic, and sluggish markets hit the world's billionaires this year. Despite that, they are still worth a collective US$12.7 trillion — US$400 billion less than in 2021. The most dramatic drops have occurred in Russia, where there are 34 fewer billionaires than last year, following President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, and China, where a government crackdown on tech companies has led to 87 fewer Chinese billionaires on the list.

Still, Forbes found more than 1,000 billionaires who are richer than they were a year ago. And 236 newcomers have become billionaires over the past year, including the first ever from Barbados, Bulgaria, Estonia, and Uruguay. America still leads the world with 735 billionaires worth a collective US$4.7 trillion, including Elon Musk, who tops the World's Billionaires list for the first time. China (including Macau and Hong Kong) remains number two, with 607 billionaires worth a collective US$2.3 trillion.

Forbes used stock prices and exchange rates from March 11, 2022 to calculate net worths.