LIAT suspends services due to volcanic activity

Regional carrier LIAT has suspended all flights in the southern part of its network as of Friday, April 9, due to the volcanic activity in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The suspension, which affects all flights south of Dominica, has been caused by the explosive eruption of the La Soufriere volcano in St Vincent.

LIAT has cancelled flights to and from Barbados, St Lucia, St Vincent and Grenada.

This eruption has spewed large ash clouds into the atmosphere and forced the closure of airports and airspace in the vicinity.

The airline has asked passengers wishing to reschedule flights to contact its reservations call centre for assistance and to monitor their e-mails for updates.

It said that it will be working with authorities to assist in relief and evacuation efforts into St Vincent as soon as possible.

“LIAT will issue further updates and advisories via its website ( www.liat.com) and social media platforms. The management and staff of LIAT wish to extend our prayers and sincere wishes to the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines at this challenging time,” the airline said.