Limited US$ supply last week forces another week of depreciation

Foreign exchange (FX) market watchers have pointed to a limited supply of US dollars at the beginning of last week, forcing another week of depreciation in the local currency.

They say the market for the green back is further tightening as Jamaica is now in another high US$-demand period. The Jamaican dollar depreciated 0.95 per cent week over week, moving from a selling rate of $154.19 on October 22, 2021 to $155.65 to US$1 on October 29, 2021.

In its assessment of the FX system, NCB Capital Markets has concurred that the limited US$ supply at the beginning of the week was the primary contributor to the depreciation of the local currency. The FX market experts at NCB Capital Markets have assessed that “for the upcoming quarter, the USD money market will continue to be characterised by generally moderate liquidity”.

This is premised on the fact that there is likely to be increased inflows from remittances and tourist receipts as Jamaica enter the busy winter tourist season. Despite this anticipated inflow of US$ coming into the FX system, the Jamaican dollar is expected to come under more pressure.

This is based on the expectation that demand is set to peak in the coming days, with supply not being sufficient to avoid further depreciation. In fact, the FX market watchers are predicting that US$ money market rates are expected to remain elevated given the foregoing happenings.

Broker market demand for US$ remains at 30 days and longer tenured funds with some brokers again offering as high as 4.0 per cent to clients. The Jamaican dollar money market conditions remained relatively tight, owing to the concentration of liquidity in deposit-taking institutions (DTIs).

The observed concentration of liquidity across major DTIs is driven by their demand for liquid assets. As at October 28, a total of $73 billion is in the market, highly concentrated amongst DTIs.

However, it has been stated that this liquidity is not expected to remain for a long period as the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) is sterilising the market. It is expected that the BOJ will use its full suite of tools to contract the levels of liquidity through FX sales and instruments as well as Government of Jamaica issues of money market instruments.