Local fresh produce platform chosen for global accelerator programme

FarmLinkr , a fresh produce platform linking buyers and consumers to local farmers with a variety of fruits and vegetables, was accepted into Newchip's renowned global accelerator programme.

Led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors, the start-up accelerator is designed to provide all the skills and tools founders need to rapidly fund, build, and scale their companies.

Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, fully digital programme has helped over 1,000 founders from 35 countries raise over US$300 million in funding. It has three distinct six-month programmes based on company stage — Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. FarmLinkr will be in the Pre-Seed programme.

CEO of FarmLinkr Shelly Heaven said, “Being accepted into the Newchip Accelerator, we are excited to learn how to make our business more investor-ready and connect with investors from across the globe that are interested in our industry. With the right level of investment, we will be able to scale up our business and take the company to the next level.”

Launched in 2017, the platform was fully equipped and ready to serve consumers with alternative options to get their fresh produce at the start of the lockdowns during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Shoppers were able to place their orders weekly on the website for home delivery.

The Jamaican-owned company is on a mission to use technology and innovation to transform agriculture and the lives of its farmers to spur national and economic growth and development. It plans to scale rapidly to meet the needs of the growing interest in online shopping for fresh produce.

According to vice-president of product at Newchip Armando Vera Carvajal, Newchip evaluates a vast number of companies from across the globe, selecting a small percentage to join the accelerator.

“This strict selection process makes us an ideal partner for investors looking for promising start-ups. Agri-Tech companies like FarmLinkr can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for FarmLinkr and believe they will do well at Newchip,” he said.