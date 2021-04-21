Mailpac launches prepaid ePay Mastercard

Mailpac Group has launched its own online shopping prepaid card in partnership with ePayment Group.

The Mailpac ePay Mastercard provides consumers that do not have internationally accepted credit cards a seamless way to shop at all online stores, including leading websites such as Amazon, eBay and Wish.

“The reality is that not all Jamaicans have access to a bank account or have the ability to pay for items online. However, they have great awareness of the convenience, variety, and savings available and want to be able to obtain them. The Mailpac ePay Mastercard is our way of helping to solve that issue and unlock their access to the world of online shopping,” said Mark Gonzales, CEO of Mailpac Group.

“Customers simply fill out a short application form online at www.mailpaccard.com or at any of our locations and receive approval within 48 hours. Once the Mailpac ePay Mastercard is received, customers can load funds to the card at any of the top-up locations listed on your card acceptance letter. Once funded, the card is a fully functioning Mastercard that can be used for payment on any shopping website, whether it's Amazon, ebay, or anywhere that accepts Mastercard,” said Samantha Ray, COO of Mailpac Group.

The release of the Mailpac ePay Mastercard coincides with the recently launched online credit card payment platform from Mailpac Group. The platform allows customers to pay for their shipping and government charges online.

“We are in a digital space, and we are always looking for ways to differentiate ourselves by bringing added value to our customers. More importantly, we are constantly innovating to allow more people to come into the world of online shopping. These two solutions are meaningful steps on hat mission, and we have only just begun to scratch the surface of our possibilities,” said Ray.