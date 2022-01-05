Main Event rebounds from net loss

DESPITE the entertainment industry still reeling from the fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic, Main Event Entertainment Group Limited recorded a net profit of $16.14 million for the year ended October 31, 2021, rebounding from the $18.23-million loss from the prior year.

Total revenues for the period under review however decreased by 28 per cent to $758.4 million, as a result of “very modest” activity in its core business of entertainment and promotions throughout the fiscal year, the company's financials indicated.

“We have worked hard to broaden and deepen our revenue base in the face of this protracted, unfavourable environment for entertainment and event-related services. We were successful in achieving organic growth as well, converting one-off opportunities in digital signage services,” the company said.

It added that client interest in its 'M-Style' services were encouraging, but actual activity was tempered by the gathering restrictions imposed by the Government to curb the spread of the virus.

Main Event is an event management, production, promotions and digital signage solutions company.

Although curfew measures were relaxed during last year's Yuletide season, the Government maintains that the entertainment industry will not reopen any time soon.

From July 1 to August 10, 2021, entertainment players were permitted to host events with up to 100 patrons, while large-scale events were only allowed once the Government, Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management gave the green light.

Since then, the industry continues to wait with bated breath, the signal of a reopening and its inevitable recovery, as it attempts to diversify and stay afloat.

Main Event noted that during the year under review, it continued its focus on cost containment and specific emphasis was placed on renegotiating finance lease and loan positions. As a result, it terminated some lease obligations and consequently disposed of $28.3 million in right-of-use assets, and de-recognised the associated lease liabilities of $29.1 million.

“We eliminated our foreign currency-denominated debt, renegotiated terms on long-term loans, and repaid $38.792 million in long-term debt. Financing activities also included interest expense payments of $16.339 million, which is a 30 per cent reduction from $23.472 million in 2020,” Main Event said in its report to shareholders.

It closed the year with total assets of $791.3 million, a 7 per cent decline over the previous corresponding period.

Nonetheless, it was able to increase shareholders' equity by 3 per cent, to close at $549.7 million.

Additionally, administrative and general expenses were down 13 per cent from the $423.7 million for the period under review.

“As we close 2021 and look toward 2022, health concerns and economic conditions continue to evolve. We accept that the path to an exit of the pandemic is still taking shape. The vaccination rates in Jamaica are still among the lowest in the region – amid newer variants, looming infection spikes and sporadic lockdowns. It is unlikely we will see a strong return of entertainment activity in the short term,” the company said.

It added “That said, we continue to believe wholeheartedly in the viability of our core business, and we continue to be excited about the opportunities that lie somewhere ahead. We anticipate that when restrictions ease in a safer environment, demand for entertainment and event services will rebound swiftly and the necessary boosts to our business will inevitably follow.”