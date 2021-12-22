March set for launch of mega ships

Some of the world's largest cruise ships are set for sailing in March 2022.

The Wonder of the Seas, by Royal Caribbean, will enter service for Cozumel in Mexico; Philipsburg in San Martín; and San Juan in Puerto Rico. Built in Saint-Nazaire in France, the vessel measures 64 metres wide and 362 metres long and has a height of 9.5 metres. The gross tonnage of this ship is 236,857 tons. With a capacity for 6,988 passengers and a crew of 2,300 people, The Wonder of the Seas will unseat Symphony of the Seas, also owned by Royal Caribbean, in 2022 as the world's largest cruise ship when it takes its maiden voyage.

The return of Royal Caribbean with its Oasis Class vessels would also mean that Jamaica could be receiving four of the biggest cruise ships ever to be built, including the Oasis of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, and the Symphony of the Seas — Royal Caribbean's flagship vessel, which was booked for Jamaica prior to the pandemic.

Senior strategist in the Tourism Ministry Delano Seiveright said recently, “With the combination of Carnival and Royal Caribbean, our cruise sector looks very promising and is poised for a huge comeback in 2022… with all being well, of course.

“And, in the case of Royal Caribbean with its Oasis Class ships, we could be seeing some of the biggest ships in the world sailing into the Falmouth, Trelawny, port. Carnival also has some big new ships that could be making their way into Montego Bay and Ocho Rios,” he noted.

The cruise industry was among the worst affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic, shutting the industry down for over a year.