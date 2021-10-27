Margaritaville Times Square touts Caribbean warmth as winter looms

Margaritaville Holdings Chief Executive Officer John Cohlan is continuing his plans to aggressively expand the Caribbean-based brand in the hotel industry in North America.

He has launched and begun a massive pre-winter public relations blitz for its newest resort in New York City's Times Square.

Margaritaville Resort, Times Square in New York City, comprising 32-floors, is the latest in business projects for Jimmy Buffet, after whose song of the same title — which celebrates the laid back atmosphere of the Caribbean with 32 restaurants and six business lines in eight countries — the business has been named.

Margaritaville Holdings has turned the image of the Jimmy Buffett song into a billion-dollar business, aiming to grow its hotel portfolio which is among one of its newest business lines.

In the Caribbean, Margaritaville Caribbean operates its casual dining entertainment centres, restaurants and bars in seven locations, including Turks and Caicos which is set for a December reopening after a US$750,000 upgrade.

Ian Dear, CEO of the Margaritaville Caribbean Group — franchise holder with seven Caribbean locations — told the Jamaica Observer, “Margaritaville Resort in New York is truly a wonderful addition to the brand's offerings and experiences. The brand Margaritaville continues to grow and diversify its hospitality offerings.”

Locally, the brand is centred on restaurant and entertainment offerings. Dear explained, “We do not participate in any of the resort offerings currently being offered in the United States. We howver remain focused and committed in building out the many and varied opportunities as a part of our strategic plan.”

The Times Square Margaritaville has been three years in the making and was finally completed this year with 32 floors and spectacular views. It features an outdoor pool, which is the only outdoor pool in Times Square. The pool is heated and open year round. The first Margaritaville resort, which was built in Nashville, Tennessee, was opened in the fall of 2019.

In New York, the second and third floors of the resort comprise the Margaritaville restaurant and guests can enjoy “more varieties of margaritas than you could imagine”.

The 'Somewhere' rooftop bar, it is said, will give a perfect view of the Times Square New Year's ball. The city's most famous attractions are within walking distance, including the theatres of Broadway, Central Park and the iconic Empire State Building.

Earlier this summer Margaritaville Holdings John Cohlan opened the US$175-million Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, set on six acres along 450 feet of beachfront in Hollywood, Florida.

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville is the name of a United States-based hospitality company including managed and franchised casual dining American restaurant chain stores selling Jimmy Buffett-themed merchandise, and casinos with lodging facilities. Resorts are among its latest ventures.

The brand is named after Buffett's hit song “Margaritaville” and is owned by Margaritaville Holdings LLC. There are locations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, six island locations throughout the Caribbean as well as in Sydney, Australia since September 2012.