Medicanja secures investors to revive business

Noble Capital Fund, a major US investor, and Dr Trevor Hamilton, a leading international consultant, have signed a deal to acquire a major stake in Medicanja Limited.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, chairman and founder of Medicanja Professor Dr Henry Lowe noted that Noble Capital will be undertaking the raise of additional financing for Medicanja's growth in the marketplace.

He said this investment will aid Medicanja in expediting and expanding its commercial plan, not just in Jamaica but globally. He further stated that Noble is not only financing the business but helping to create strategic partnerships to further establish the business.

He highlighted that the deal has been four years in the making but was slowed down by banking issues and the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We've been held up in part by COVID-19 as well as the banking issues where you need to either work around them or work with them, and we've been doing both,” said Dr Lowe.

He noted that the company is now renewed with this new US investor on board to help with financial markets.

Industry and Commerce Minister Audley Shaw, who was also present at the press briefing, said, “The industry has had some challenges, not the least of which has been correspondent banking issues imposed on the industry by our major developed trading partners in the north. In fact, the US Congress has approved the revised safe banking act for the cannabis industry to become bankable and we're hoping that this will go to the US Senate for final approval shortly.”

While in Jamaica, the team from Noble Capital will be working on its Old Reid Rum brand and exploring the option of creating space at its 10-acre property where the distillery is based to house Medicanja Limited.

Managing partner and director at Noble Capital Sylvester Gbewonyo Jr said, “While Medicanja is Noble's main focus, the company also continues to support its existing Jamaican investments, with the goal of contributing to overall economic development on the island.”

The investor was tight-lipped about the value of the deal but disclosed to the Jamaica Observer that there are plans to invest up to $100 million and more in Medicanja and its related companies in the coming months.

“We have some additional subsequent transactions we are going to be implementing as well. We are looking at Dr Lowe's entire portfolio of companies which includes the Biotech corporation as well, and because of how we are staging our investment our primary objective here is to ensure that we can get to full production as soon as possible because there's growing demand for these products and if we're not able to fulfil that demand, it goes elsewhere and affects not only us as a company but also us as a country because people look for alternatives elsewhere and that's definitely something we don't want them doing,” he said.

Medicanja has had some major achievements; the company has gained a Certificate of Free Sales signed off by the Florida Department of Commerce. In addition, it has a signed manufactured agreement with a US FDA-certified pharmaceutical and supplements company. Medicanja has a portfolio of 40 nutraceuticals formulations and 11 products approved by the Ministry of Health and Wellness of Jamaica.