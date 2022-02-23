Micro credit boost

THE ability of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to get credit has been boosted with the additional allocation of $750 million through the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) Access to Finance for MSMEs project.

The additional funding has been made available in the 2022/23 Estimates of Expenditure now before Parliament for approval. The project will assist MSMEs getting loan guarantees through the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) and other activities in support of small businesses in Jamaica.

The Access to Finance for MSMEs project, which seeks to improve access to finance for MSMEs, is being implemented by the DBJ with funding from the World Bank. The project, which started in March 2018, is scheduled to end in January 2023.

In the upcoming financial year, which starts on April 1, 2022, the DBJ plans to provide 340 new loan guarantees for MSMEs, as part of the GOJ's thrust to propel small businesses in the island to drive economic growth and job creation. A loan guarantee is a pledge by one party (the guarantor) to assume the debt obligation if the borrower defaults.

This loan guarantee arrangement is facilitated under the Access to Finance for MSMEs project. Also funds have been provided under project to enable 15 SMEs to get access to risk capital through the SME Fund and facilitate an improved voucher programme through the use of the New Interactive Technological Platform.

Loan guarantees issued by DBJ

Under the Access to Finance for MSMEs project, some 387 MSMEs were issued with guaranteed loans through the Partial Credit Guarantee (DBJ's Credit Enhancement Facility (CEF) —Loan Guarantee Fund) up to December 2021. In addition, approval has been received for an additional 580 guarantees to be supported under the CEF.

Also 248 MSMEs were supported under the DBJ's Vouchers for Technical Assistance. An SME Fund Manager has been selected to establish and manage an SME Fund while the DBJ has already implemented a risk management system.

In the meantime, another $789.7 million has been set aside under the DBJ's Credit Enhancement Programme to provide 107 bank guarantees to SMEs during the new financial year. Financed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the project aims to promote productive investments in MSME in Jamaica by enhancing their access to financing particularly medium and long-term loans.

Up to December 2021, 550 bank guarantees were issued to MSMEs under the project. The project is scheduled to run from September 2017 to September 2023.