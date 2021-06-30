Microfinance institutions urged to improve internal processes

Gillian Hyde, general manager at JN Small Business Loans (JNSBL), has urged microfinance institutions (MFI) to improve internal operational processes, digitise their operations, and maintain proper records in preparation for the Microcredit Act becoming law.

Hyde said the Act would benefit the industry because it would ensure financial stability within the sector, protect consumers, and allow for additional advantages such as funding from external parties. She noted that for MFIs to reap maximum benefits from the Act, they should use the preparation period to get operations functioning at optimal levels and with adherence to the recommendations by the Act.

“With the enactment of the new legislation, there will be new reporting requirements. Some will be standardised and some fairly rigorous in terms of what we would be used to,” she stated. “To support many institutions [we] will need to look at automation of reports, and digitising processes to ensure that operations become easier.

“In terms of internal operational procedures, ensuring that all policies are well documented, outlining why we do what we do, and ensuring that they are available for persons to view and for persons to measure,” she said.

The JNSBL general manager gave this advice while presenting at the Jamaica Association for Micro Financing (JAMFIN) webinar on May 13. The webinar was mounted under the theme: 'Understanding the Microcredit Act'. Other presenters included Dr Norman Dunn, minister of state in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce; Courtney Lodge, president and chief executive officer Sure Profits Academy Company Ltd; and Carole Budhall, managing director Kris and Charles Investment Company Ltd.

In her presentation Hyde emphasised that rigorous audit practices were important since checks and balances were important in ensuring companies remained compliant with the requirements stipulated by the Act.

“Ensure that you do regular audits and that these audits monitor policies, funds being lent and funds coming in. Also, do your monthly preparation of financial statements and maintain excellent records and ensure accounting information is current and presented on time,” she advised.

The JNSBL general manager pointed out that there should also be a special focus on customer processes and experience.

“As a sector we speak a lot about the interest rates as it relates to customers,” she affirmed. “However, the overall customer experience is much more than that. It is how we communicate, ensuring that the information we share is clear and easy to understand. Supervisory, regulatory, and oversight bodies also need to have a clear understanding of our policies and procedures.”

Hyde noted that, currently, many of the microfinancing operators have already implemented many of these processes and robust know-your-customer principles. She said introducing even more robust processes could result in increased costs for MFIs but that embracing these additional costs would be prudent owing to the potential challenges the sector will face for failure to comply.

“The development of our clients is important. It goes hand in hand with what we are required to do as an industry. If we fail to comply there could be reduced access to credit from our external partners, which is not what we want as a sector,” she cautioned.

“There are penalties associated with breaching the Microcredit Act, which include suspension or termination of licences, fines, and prison terms. None of us want to be caught in such a situation. As such, I urge us all to be compliant. Be familiar with what is required, because it is not there to prevent us from operating, it is there for our benefit.”