Minimum wage hike under consideration

Jamaicans who earn minimum wage could see an increase in their salaries.

This follows a proposal made and presented to the minister by the Minimum Wage Advisory Commission at least three months ago. The minimum wage is the least amount of money any employer should pay their worker per week. The current minimum wage is $7,000 per week. It was set in 2018. An assessment of the minimum wage is done every three years.

The Minimum Wage Advisory Commission advises the minister on all matters relating to national minimum wages and other minimum wages under the Minimum Wage Act. It is also responsible for obtaining and recording information with regard to wages and remuneration, conditions of work and other factors affecting the circumstances of employment.

The commission makes recommendations to the minister from time to time regarding the category of workers in relation to which a minimum wage should be fixed, the level at which the wage should be fixed and related matters. Member of the commission and president of the Jamaica Employers Federation (JEF), David Wan, told the Jamaica Observer that the proposal submitted to the minister this year was for an increase to be granted. But he noted that Labour Minister Karl Samuda can override the proposal and choose to make it lower or higher.

Although a new proposal has been made, Wan said it has not yet been implemented. “I don't believe the new minimum wage is yet gazetted so it's not official yet.” The JEF president did not disclose the level of increase suggested in the proposal but he noted that the entire process took about four-five months.

During that time he disclosed that the commission met with several stakeholders across the island and considered multiple variables including a regional minimum wage. He explained that the idea of a regional minimum wage would see a separate rate for urban and rural areas. However, he noted that “it was rejected after the analysis because a lot of people would migrate from the low minimum wage areas to the higher minimum wage areas like Kingston and it would make the economic situation worse.”

“In general, the rural employers are less able to afford the established minimum wage which is generally based on Kingston… they were saying, if I have to go with a regional minimum wage I might have to lay off one of my three employees,” Wan continued.

He explained that consideration was also given to changes in inflation. “There's an attempt to match the new minimum wage somewhere close to the cumulative inflation rate over the period since the last minimum wage was done,” Wan stated. At the same time, the JEF president maintained that there were some general correlation between the inflation rate and the movement in wages.

He also argued that the idea of a liveable wage is an aspirational thing for the country. “I think that's what we're working towards. The question is, how soon can we transition to that? If there is a great gap between the current minimum wage and the liveable wage, it could be a shock

that has economic implications that are not desirable. For example, if the liveable wage is 20 per cent more you would find, especially in the rural areas and the smaller companies, a reduction in employment because they wouldn't be able to afford it,” said Wan.

Despite having one of the lowest minimum wage in the Caribbean, Wan contends that Jamaica's minimum is competitive.

“Countries like Barbados they have an exchange rate of two to one, so their US dollar equivalency would naturally be higher than us who have had multiple devaluations. So I don't think it's a fair comparison. Their cost of living is probably higher than us too, so you can't just judge in the context of a wage it has to be how much that minimum wage value,” argued Wan.

As for those who argued that wages should move in line with productivity, Wan highlighted that the discussion has many nuances which must be considered. “A lot of it is driven by modernisation of your plant, your equipment and workers. The more automated we all are the more productive we are. The impact of increasing productivity is that some persons will be displaced from the workforce because no one is going to spend multimillion dollars to improve their packaging plant for example, and still have the same number of persons employed. The whole idea behind the modernisation of the plant is that it can produce the same with less input.”

Nevertheless, he said adequate provisions must be made to ensure workers impacted by machinery modernisation can be retrained to find other ways of making a living. He said if this is not done there will be societal problems.