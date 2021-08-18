Ministry of Agriculture invests $50m in Small Ruminant Development Programme

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green has appealed to small cattle farmers to embrace technology and report incidents of praedial larceny, even as his ministry invests $50 million in the subsector under a Small Ruminant Development Programme.

“We need to ensure that we are practising modern-based agriculture. Now we need to incorporate technology. We need to use research as the driver in what we do. We need to ensure that our investments are made on business principles,” Green said at the Nutramix GOAT seminar held at Denbigh Showground in Clarendon on August 4, 2021.

During his address, he commended the company for leading the charge in partnering with the ministry to drive growth across the small ruminant sector, which, he said, plays a critical role in the country's food security.

With this in mind, he pointed out that the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is taking a multi-pronged approach to developing the sector and outlined several initiatives that are being undertaken under the Small Ruminant Development Programme, which it launched on August 3.

“We are embarking on a $50-million Small Ruminant Development Programme, targeting 6,000 farmers over the next two years. We want to ensure that you have access to the best genetics, so those farmers will get 1-3 strands of semen, free of cost, to use to drive their small ruminant population,” Green stated.

Under the programme, the ministry will conduct embryo transfers and bring in new livestock to ensure that farmers have access to the right genetics. It also includes significant training around the field husbandry practices and the creation of fodder banks.

While acknowledging that praedial larceny is one of the biggest threats to the small ruminant sector, Green said that the ministry was taking a greater stance against praedial larceny and was working with the Jamaica Constabulary Force to treat praedial larceny incidents more seriously. This includes the setting up of a Praedial Larceny Unit in each division, with an assigned motor vehicle.

This, he said, has been reaping some rewards, with an 80 per cent increase in arrests in 2020 when compared to 2019. Praedial larceny arrests jumped from 69 to over 100, with a 114 per cent increase in operations for the same period.

Green also said that come the end of the financial year, Government will increase the fines for praedial larceny to send a clear signal to perpetrators.