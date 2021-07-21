Ministry of Health not ruling out private distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

DR Christopher Tufton, the minister of health, is indicating that the Jamaican Government is not yet ready to permit private distribution and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines, but it might be considered later. He told the Jamaica Observer, “Well, over time it will move in that direction. The public sector would still need to oversee the process.”

COVID-19 deaths and cases are on the rise again globally. Cases rose 10 per cent last week to nearly 3 million, with the highest numbers recorded in Brazil, India, Indonesia, and Britain. This reversal in numbers has been blamed on low vaccination rates, the relaxation of mask rules and other precautions, and the swift spread of the more contagious Delta variant, which WHO said has now been identified in 111 countries and is expected to become globally dominant in the coming months.

Jamaica is lagging behind in the race to reach herd immunity via higher vaccination levels. On the topic of acceleration through private distribution of vaccines, the minister of health said, “We will get there soon. We are looking at it. Remember, too, that we do now engage some private doctors to assist at blitz sites.”

The country last received a shipment of 65,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines on June 30. The island is depending on donations chiefly through the COVAX facility.

COVAX is the facility which provides access to COVID-19 vaccines and is based on global collaboration to accelerate the development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines. COVAX is co-led by GAVI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO.

In Jamaica, less than ten per cent of the population is vaccinated, with hundreds turned away during a recent blitz when mainly people seeking second doses were facilitated. Some medical practitioners indicate that private distribution might help. Dr Alex Tracey, a Kingston-based doctor, noted that some states in the United States are distributing through private physicians. As to the reason the same strategy is not being pursued here, he commented, “The limitations may be known only by the ministry as to the hindrance of private physicians not having access to the vaccines 'as yet'.”

The American Medical Association (AMA) has been advocating for private physicians to be involved in the COVID-19 vaccination effort, and in some states this has been permitted. In others it is not, with the Federal government retaining control of the process.

As at July 13, 2020, overall 136,644,618 people or 42 per cent of the population in the United States were fully vaccinated. In the US, 368,375,195 doses have been distributed so far.

Local pharmaceutical company, Indies Pharma Jamaica Limited got clearance at the board level for the distribution of COVAXIN, which will be supplied from Bharat Biotech of India. However, the company is still waiting for the go-ahead from the Government of Jamaica. Dr Guna Muppuri, a medical doctor and the principal founder and CEO of Indies Pharma, when asked about private distribution and manufacture, told the Business Observer, “We will have to see the framework from the MOH before we can comment. Also, we have to abide by the stock exchange guidelines.”

The Business Observer reached out to the Medical Association of Jamaica for comment on the acceleration of vaccination through private distribution. A promised response is yet to be received.

The board of directors of Indies Pharma, on April 1, 2021, considered and approved the proposal by Bioprist to consider Indies Pharma Jamaica as its preferred partner for private sector distribution of COVAXIN in Jamaica, after approval from the Government of Jamaica. Bharat Biotec's website indicated that COVAXIN was developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV). The indigenous, inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (bio-safety Level 3) high-containment facility.

The site states that COVAXIN is included along with immune-potentiators, also known as vaccine adjuvants, which are added to the vaccine to increase and boost its immunogenicity. It is a 2-dose vaccination regimen given 28 days apart.

Indies Pharma is a vertically integrated company offering its consulting, regulatory and intellectual property services in addition to its marketing and distribution services to its overseas pharmaceutical manufacturers.