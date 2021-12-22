Missing payslips

Teachers employed to the Government have indicated that their efforts to obtain loans for various reasons have been stymied by the inability to secure salary advice information from the the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MoEYI).

Other teachers have also been slow in getting remuneration owed since September, a situation which principally affects new employees to the education sector.

One teacher (identity withheld) said, “ I have been unable to get through with any loan because the credit unions are asking for evidence of pay for the last three months which would be my payslip. I contacted the school and was told that there is some new app on which we should register. I have been trying to register but it is not working.”

The teacher said she had end of year needs for which she needed loan funding, but now would have to wait until the problem of certifying monthly pay was sorted.

Colin Steer, director of corporate communication at the MoEYI, told the Jamaica Observer, “The ministry has been moving to a MyHR+ programme which is an online system which allows teachers and other officers to access their records and payslips.”

Steer blamed the lag in the ability of teachers to download information on local schools which have not provided local documentation.

“Once you register on the system there is no need for a paper slip. This was launched over two months ago. However, some of the schools have not been providing all the paperwork needed to update the system. Especially with new teachers. They are updating to make it digital,” he outlined.

He said that as to outstanding payments, “There are certain documents needed from schools. Most of those outstanding have been cleared.”

The teacher who was unable to pursue funding for her new year needs said other teachers were affected as well.

She noted that the new MyHR+ system, which the MoEYI is working towards implementing, is intended for the download of not only pay information, but also vacation leave applications and approvals, as well all other needs which are related to the human resources context.

Implementation, she said, was delayed and was affecting the wider community of teachers in a negative way.