MoBay among 15 new routes announced by Frontier Airlines

Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines yesterday announced 15 new non-stop routes, including a Newark to Montego Bay service scheduled to begin on December 17.

The Montego Bay route, the airline noted, is scheduled for Government approval and the service will come in at an introductory offer of US$99 operating three times weekly.

The airline, in a news release, said it is expanding significantly in Miami with nine new routes, including its first-ever service to Aruba, along with flights to the Turks & Caicos.

“We're thrilled to continue Frontier's remarkable growth streak with the announcement of 15 new non-stop routes, including our first-ever service to Aruba and new international routes from Denver, Newark and Philadelphia,” the release quotes Daniel Shurz, senior vice-president of commercial, Frontier Airlines.

“We continue to focus on adding service to markets where our 'Low Fares Done Right' approach benefits customers and stimulates demand with affordable fares and convenient service. Today's expansion holds true to that cornerstone and offers travellers new routes to some of the most popular domestic and international vacation destinations,” Shurz added.

Frequency and times are subject to change, the airline said and advised customers to check FlyFrontier.com for the most updated schedule.

Pointing out that it is focused on more than low fares, the carrier states that it offers customers the ability to customise travel to their needs and budget.

“For example, customers can purchase options a la carte or in one low-priced bundle called the WORKS. This bundle includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding,” Frontier explained.

The airline said its frequent flyer programme, Frontier Miles, lets members enjoy many benefits as well as the ability to attain Elite status. Frontier Miles, it added, is family friendly and the programme makes it easy for families to enjoy the rewards together, including family pooling of miles.

“Frontier Miles is aptly named because you earn one mile for every mile flown. Whether customers travel a little or a lot, they will find Frontier Miles rewarding,” the airline said.

Pointing out that the health and safety of customers and team members is its number one priority, Frontier said it introduced sweeping health and safety enhancements in 2020 that touch every step of a customer's travel journey with the airline.

“Frontier and federal law require that all customers and crew members wear a face covering throughout their travel journey. Plus, anyone flying with Frontier must accept a health acknowledgement during the check-in process,” the airline explained.

To benefit from the promotional fare offer Frontier said that fares must be purchased by 11:59 pm Eastern time on August 9, 2021. “Fares are valid for travel on select days effective October 9, 2021 through February 9, 2022. The following blackout dates apply: November 18-30; 2021, December 18, 2021– January 4, 2022 and January 14-17, 2022. Round-trip purchase is not required.”