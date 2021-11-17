Modernising the JSE — reaching for transparency

As the market evolves and more issues begin to come up, the Jamaica Stock Exchange's (JSE's) regulatory arm, RMOD, needs more manpower or eyes to ensure that certain errors are caught long before they reach publication to the market.

From review, this could even take the form of an external consultant to review these documents as a way of catching any irregularities without incurring certain costs.

In addition, based on an examination of the JSE rule book in its current state, the rules need to be adapted to the current comprehensive nature of the market which has moved well ahead of what exists.

This would ensure that the rules speak to the current environment and are not restrictive in how a company might need to act ahead of a particular event.

The JSE currently amends posts on its website without users being aware of any revisions that happen, such as a change in the date stamp. They have started to add revisions to each post, but there needs to be something greater than a simple edit, delete or hide by the JSE site administrators. This is further compounded by the fact that a company's move between the Main and Junior Markets can be publicly announced on the website two days after the event or a new listing is announced on the day a company is listed.

This lack of transparency shows that there is a missing element from the JSE's end in its role of being a purveyor of information which will assist investors.

The use of a form for companies to make amendments known and even for insider trades should be considered. It would prevent the duplication of information by the JSE and ensure that there aren't future publications of an entire company's issued share capital being sold.

With respect to capital raises and listings, as soon as a company is approved by the listing committee, the date of listing should be made public and not held as a closely guarded secret until the day before the event. The JSE spoke about how it was announcing listings a day early in December 2019, but has regressed in informing the public. Companies which go public on the NASDAQ and NYSE have their listing dates made public ahead of the actual day.

Brokers Demand Change

Nine brokers are represented on the JSE's board, but not the interest of broker teams who lament the constant issues the JSE poses in its operations. Since the JSE's transition to the NASDAQ platform in December 2019, it has been nothing but a constant headache for analysts and IT (information technology) support teams in determining the accuracy of information and carrying out their activities. Someone from a brokerage house made mention that the NASDAQ platform has been preventing them from signing in or keeps logging them out when they are doing their work. This was further exacerbated when they pointed out that they could not edit an order unless the market is open while users of JtraderPro can edit their orders outside of market hours. These edits become effective at the pre-market which is 9:00 am.

Another person at a brokerage firm questioned why the JSE refuses to take accountability and be transparent with brokers along with the market. If the JSE was fixing issues while being quiet, they would have no problem with that option as it would benefit everyone. However, these issues have persisted for years and only gotten worse as time has progressed. Singling out issues in the brokerage community to a single broker is seen as a slap in the face especially when they communicate and know everyone is dealing with the same problem.

Another analyst expressed grievance with the JSE's recording of corporate action information especially for dual-listed currencies in JMD and USD. Since the NASDAQ switch, the JSE has removed the currency distinguishing ticker for many companies which has resulted in pricing data being mixed up and there no longer being available information of the currency equivalent for a dividend. An example of this is Proven Investments Limited which used to have ProvenJa for its JMD listing and Proven for the USD listing. It's now Proven with any dividend information for ProvenJa no longer available beyond 2019. After the Jamaica Observer's investigation last week, the ticker information for Sygnus Credit Investments Limited has been switched again with SCIJMD now being SCIUS. These errors make analysis difficult for analysts doing their research.

Circuit Breaker Amendment

The current circuit breaker halts trading activity for an hour once the stock once the price goes up or down by 15 per cent. No stock can surpass 30 per cent in any trading day in both directions of a stock's movement. In the current age, information moves much faster and does not travel in isolation. Thus, the current incarnation of the rule is outdated and acts as a hindrance to market flow and income for the JSE.

The old rule has become a greater subject of controversy when new companies are listed and most trades for a day are cancelled because the circuit breaker was not working on that first day. That action by the JSE is considered wrong and disrespectful to numerous investors.

The conditions under which a stock's price accelerates or decelerates quickly (pandemic, new news or public announcement) are well understood. The JSE should amend this rule to a format like the NYSE whereby there are three levels or tiers for consideration of halting a stock's activity.

There should be no halting of a stock if it moves up by 40 per cent in one trading session, an appropriate cap. With respect to the downside, three tiers should be established with a similar structure like the NYSE, except the level three halt would be for one hour.

This would allow for greater potential upside on a stock while limiting the lost time which occurs for one hour by only limiting trading for 15 minutes instead.

Guidelines on Capital Raise Processing via Online Platforms

NCB Capital Markets was the first broker to launch a virtual platform for the submission of IPOs. However, since that launch, non-NCBCM clients have encountered challenges when seeking to participate in a capital raise (IPO, APO, etc) with some investors missing the event due to the system rejecting their application although the information was correct.

Some investors' funds are held while no shares are provided. The JSE explains this phenomenon by advising that the JSE and FSC would have to collaborate on how this process should work in the new age, but since this response, there has been no word on remedies.

The Business Observer's review shows it is imperative for the JCSD's operations to be expanded and restructured with the rights of investors, improved efficiency, and better outturns in mind.