Mona School of Business to host International Business and Management Conference

The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona School of Business and Management (MSBM) is now preparing to host its International Business Management Conference from July 10-12 at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston.

This year's theme is 'Delivering on the Promise of Entrepreneurship: Critical Perspectives on Research, Practice, and Thinking in the Fourth Economy'.

“I want us all to realise that when we speak of social entrepreneurship, that we have all benefited from the kindness and hard work and progression of people,” said executive director of MSBM, Dr David McBean, at a recent press briefing to officially launch the conference.

Dr McBean indicated that MSBM is pleased to hold a conference that seeks to develop, promote and harvest the true potential of Jamaican entrepreneurs.

“Mona School of Business Management is mindful of its role in fostering the development of this Fourth Economy, by providing a space for constructive dialogue towards identifying challenges and related solutions, as well as by generating critical research, knowledge and training as it relates to Jamaica and other small island developing states,” said Dr McBean.

The director then acknowledged that within society there are unequal opportunities and chances, however, in an interview with the Business Observer, he said that MSBM always aims to not only provide solutions and knowledge to the business community, but to the wider society in general.

He added that as the university is publicly funded, informing and contributing to nation-building is what MSBM considers as its outreach directive.

“It's important that even while we stay here and teach, that we find different conduits to get out learning, observations and research and bring knowledge from all over the globe to the Jamaican community,” the MSBM head shared.

As for new initiatives, Dr McBean indicated that partnerships with the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica and the Development Bank of Jamaica can be anticipated.

Also speaking at the press briefing was Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw.

The minister said initiatives such as the MSBM conference are important to entrepreneurial development and that the ultimate goal is for entrepreneurs to not be stigmatised for taking risks or left without remedies if the business may fail.

“We have known areas of significant growth in the economy and we need to get back there,” the minister said.

“The MSME and entrepreneurial policy produces a comprehensive framework for implementing programmes and projects to reduce the impediment to entrepreneurial activities.

“The policy presents the goals that will support the micro, small and medium Enterprise (MSBM) sector throughout the entrepreneurial process,” the minister stated.

The three-day conference will feature a keynote address from Minister of Finance and the Public Sector Nigel Clarke and local and international speakers from industry, academia, the public sector and civil society, as well as networking and interactive sessions for entrepreneurs.