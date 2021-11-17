Mortgage blackout

Local mortgage companies are keeping their mortgage estimates for Ruthven Towers, the new mid-income development by the National Housing Trust (NHT) in St Andrew, close to their chests.

On November 7, the National Housing Trust (NHT) disclosed pricing for the new scheme in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew, ranging between $27.7 million for one-bedroom units to a high of $37.7 million for a two bedroom on the seventh floor.

On offer are 14 two-bedroom apartments and 72 one-bedroom apartments. The Jamaica Observer canvassed mortgage providers in trying to secure details of the minimum salary requirement and monthly mortgage estimates for property loans, but came up blank.

Eight companies were approached for the information with most promising to deliver. In the end, however, none, including the National Housing Trust which built and is selling the property, has delivered on estimates, although a promise was made on November 9 by the NHT to do this.

Applications for the units will be accepted online only within the period November 12-16, 2021. Only applicants who have never previously owned a home will be accepted.

It has been suggested by onlookers that an applicants' monthly salary would need to be $450,000 monthly, as the mortgage was likely to fall in the ballpark of 150,000 monthly, but mortgage companies have neither said yea or nay.

On Monday, November 8, the NHT responded to Business Observer queries to say that the units were built because there is demand for them.

It stated, “Having looked at our contributor data, the NHT is satisfied that the demand exists for the units. The trust is currently advertising two options for purchase. Option one is a priority index entitlement (PIE) scheme for which it will provide 100 per cent financing.''