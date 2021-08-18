MPC Caribbean Clean Energy looking for turnaround

MPC Caribbean Clean Energy says positive trends it is seeing in its Jamaica and El Salvador operations indicate it will have better results to report to shareholders in the second half of this year.

The Barbados-based company which operates renewable energy plants in Jamaica, Costa Rica and El Salvador, reported US$120,828 in losses during the first six months of its financial year which ended on June 30. The underwhelming results stem from issues the company faced in all three locations.

At its Paradise Park solar plant in Westmoreland, Jamaica, MPC Caribbean Clean Energy said the energy-generation projections it made were not met in the first half of 2021. The company indicated that ongoing cable replacements at that solar park and lower-than-expected solar irradiation in the area were to be blamed. It, however, says with the cable replacements set to be completed this month, the expectation is that the performance ratios will meet the targets again. It, however, did not disclose the target. The Paradise Park solar plant has an operational capacity of 51.5 MW.

In Costa Rica a reduction in the electricity tariff which took effect in February weakened results from its 21 MW windfarm at Tilawind. MPC Caribbean Clean Energy said its investment company is conducting ongoing consultation with its legal advisor and the Costa Rican renewable energy association to assess all legal and commercial options. Low wind levels also affected that plant but it said it still achieved good results, with electricity output being only slightly below the expected target due to high plant availability.

In El Salvador, MPC Caribbean Clean Energy said its solar plant at San Isidro is slightly underperforming with plant availability and production below target. It, however, said it expects a reversal of both issues.

Going forward, it says the positive trends it sees in Jamaica and El Salvador should help to drive a turnaround while it bemoans the impact the tariff reduction in Costa Rica will have on its bottom line.

However it said the completion of its acquisition of the Monte Plata solar park in the Dominican Republic before the end of September should help with diversification and push further revenue growth. The Barbados-based company announced in June that it, along with two minority investors, had reached an agreement to take over the solar park which has an operational capacity of 33.4 MW. The cost of the transaction was not disclosed but expansion plans announced with the acquisition are set to go ahead, with construction scheduled to start sometime between April and June next year. The expansion should increase the operational capacity of the solar park to 74 MW.

The company also said it is set to get the US$10 million in capital that was raised through a convertible note during the current quarter which ends on September 30.