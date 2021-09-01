MPC Caribbean Clean Energy targets 2024 for dividends

With only one dividend paid since listing in January 2019, MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Limited (MPCCEL) is expecting that it will reach revenue expectations by 2024 which will allow it to make semi-annual dividend payments.

The Barbados entity which acts as a master feeder to the overall MPC Caribbean Clean Energy Fund LLC (MPC Fund) has been slowly scaling itself up between a mixture of debt and equity as it focuses on investing in renewable energy assets in the Caribbean. However, MPCCEL has had slower than projected growth as its equity raises have been undersubscribed along with variations to wind speeds and the operations of Paradise Park, in Westmoreland, Jamaica.

Despite targeting US$50 million between Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago in 2019, MPCCEL has only grown its asset base to US$29.66 million.

“We are looking forward to close the Monte Plata acquisition in the next couple weeks. The situation will change significantly as we are moving from two to four assets and the Dominican Republic will be expanded in 2022. The current asset portfolio will reach its full revenue potential in 2023 because of the expansion of the Monte Plata project will take one year for the construction period. It will then reach 74 MW installed capacity which is 50 per larger than Paradise Park. At that point, we would have significant diversification in the portfolio geographically with operational projects in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic,” explained chairman of MPCCEL Fernando Zúñiga at its virtual annual general meeting held in Barbados recently.

Monte Plata is a solar park in the Dominican Republic with an installed capacity of 33.4 MWp. MPCCEL will indirectly own 36.40 per cent of the park when the acquisition is completed. Despite performing below expectations, Zúñiga believes that the assets are performing in line with adjusted expectations. He did note that the Dominican Republic represents a solid investment option for the MPC Fund to provide strong cash flow. MPCCEL had a net loss of US$120,828 for the first six months of 2021.

When questioned about expanding in Jamaica, Zúñiga explained that the lack of request for proposals (RFP) in Jamaica has limited additional considerations for new developments in the country based on the Government's ongoing fight against the pandemic. However, he did explain that they were looking at the southern Caribbean, including the ABC Islands (Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao) for their next set of investments.

“We looked at a project in Barbados that has a favourable regulatory environment, and we'd love to invest in one of these markets [southern Caribbean]. As you know, the last project was won by a local concessionaire of oil and gas companies in Trinidad and Tobago. We should always keep in mind that energy is a highly regulated sector. We have to differentiate between what we like to do and what the regulation allows us to do. Our focus is more along Barbados and Curacao whose regulatory framework allows independent power producers to develop a project and sell the energy. The main consideration is: Does the long-term asset create value for our shareholders? Coming to full dividend potential, we believe by 2023 or 2024, the company will reach that revenue base,” Zuniga said.