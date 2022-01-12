Music revenues rise in some segments

Radio guru Patrick Lafayette, a veteran Jamaican broadcaster who heads the online radio station chrismixradio.com from his New York location, shared with the Jamaican Observer this week that local artistes have become more creative in finding audience and earnings for their creations.

Meanwhile, global sources indicate that artistes who have locked onto streaming services have found a good thing, as revenues from this source quadrupled in 2021.

Lafayette has been tracking the pulse of music for 30 years, while producing audio content on Jamaican and Caribbean music for his station, as well as other entities such as VP Records, XM Satellite and the BBC.

He told the Sunday Finance that 2021 was a tough year for Jamaican artists. He noted, “While online stations like www.chrismixradio.com continued to play music from many artistes, especially Jamaican and Caribbean artistes, we are very mindful how important it is to respect artistes' copyright entitlements. This is especially key now as it is one of the few ways that artistes continue to generate income while COVID limits their opportunities.”

Lafayette outlined, “Some artistes turned to hosting paid online events to generate income but this had its shortfall as many Jamaicans are not as welcoming of this type of event. It does, however, appeal to the North American market.”

He said, “While it is difficult to get actual figures of income generated from this type of activity, it is safe to say that many times the income generated is less than the artistes would have gotten doing live shows and tours.”

The latest industry review published by Pricewaterhouse Coopers and available on its website states, “COVID-19 lockdowns dealt a severe blow to the live music sector but boosted the live streaming sector.”

The company added, “ Podcasts are now a mainstream entertainment format in many markets, and even the pandemic did not slow the phenomenal growth in that sector as people sought more entertainment at home during the crisis.”

Lafayette said, “2021 was an extremely difficult year for artistes generally as the coronavirus continued to limit options for entertainment events and income generation.”

The Sunday Finance reached out to local performing rights groups for an update but no response was garnered on trends in earnings during the year ended.

Globally, however, some recording segments have continued to see growth. Variety.com indicates that recorded music revenues in the US grew 27 per cent in the first half of 2021 over 2020, according to the Recording Industry Association of America's (RIAA) mid-year report. The RIAA tracks the finances of the major music companies.

Variety said that paid subscriptions continued to be the strongest contributor to growth, comprising nearly two-thirds of total revenue, and more than 80 million paid subscriptions for the first time.

“Revenue rose from US$5.6 to US$7.1 billion at retail value. At wholesale value revenues rose 25 per cent from US$3.7 billion in the first half of 2020 to US$4.6 billion in the same period of 2021,” it was stated.

It was noted that streaming accounted for 84 per cent of all revenues, up 26 per cent year over year to US$5.9 billion due largely to new licensing deals with companies like Facebook and digital fitness apps like Peloton.

Variety noted that paid streaming subscription revenue totalled US$4.6 billion — also up 26 per cent — and accounted for 78 per cent of overall revenues while paid subscriptions for on-demand music services grew 13 per cent to a record 82.1 million in the US, up from 72.6 million over the same period in 2020.

A study published in 2020 said that over 40 per cent of people in the USA were listening to new music during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The data came from Billboard and Nielsen Music/MRC Data's study entitled “COVID-19: Tracking the Impact on the Entertainment Landscape”.

Although 2021 had its challenges, some companies continued to do well.

Warner Music Group (WMG) fiscal results for the three months to end of September (its fiscal Q4, but calendar Q3) reveal that the company's quarterly recorded music revenues – including streaming, digital and physical sales, plus ancillary income – hit US$1.172 billion, up 22.3 per cent per cent year-on-year. It was noted that in Q3 2021 reveals that US$777 million came from streaming, a figure which was up 22 per cent.

Meanwhile, digital revenue (including streaming and downloads) increased 19 per cent up from US$679 million in the prior year quarter to US$807 million in the three months to end of September 2021.

Contributing to this increase, according to WMG, was accelerated revenue growth from emerging streaming platforms like Facebook, TikTok and Peloton.

Variety admitted that the results are reduced because of the pandemic, noting, “figures are skewed by the pandemic, which has had a devastating effect on the industry in the form of store closures, tour postponements and cancellations and other disruptions.”

Lafayette told the Sunday Finance that www.chrismixradio.com has worked with its partner online stations in the Worldwide Radio Network – 1095 JAMZ in New York, Foundation Radio Network in Florida, Hi-energy FM in Trinidad and Vybz FM in London – to provide artistes with a platform for visibility to highlight their music and work.

He noted, “Staying visible and in the public eye is also critical for artistes when events that would promote them and their music are lacking.”

Research sources indicate that even though streaming appears to be growing rapidly, its potential is much vaster than is now being seen.

According to the Digital Media Association, the US market had 99 million paid streaming subscribers (or 30 per cent of the US population) at the end of 2019. This is expected to grow.

In a report entitled “the State of the Music Industry 2020” published at www.toptal.com, it was noted that there are new licensing opportunities for music IP owners that are just starting to emerge such as short-form videos (eg TikTok and Triller), and other platforms (eg Facebook) are just starting to license music IP from rights holders, creating new sources of future monetisation.

Topal said that in July 2020, “the National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA) reached a licensing agreement with TikTok, a platform with roughly 100 million US monthly active users and 700 million worldwide monthly active users.”

The site noted that other large platforms, such as Facebook and Peloton, have also recently signed inaugural licensing deals with music rights holders which have created new future sources of income for music IP owners.

PWC said in its online report that global digital music streaming revenue is forecast to reach US$29.3b in 2025. The website states, “The world's leading international paid-for music streaming provider, Spotify, is set to expand into more than 80 new markets with a combined population of more than 1.0b. Amazon Music may now be on a par with Apple Music, as the former picks up customers through uptake of its smart speakers and the Amazon Prime user base.”